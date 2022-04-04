Best in girls basketball: JournalNow.com names its All-Area: Girls basketball team

The area's top girls players and coach this season, as voted by coaches:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

EMILY HEGE

G, 5-feet-8, senior, North Davidson

Hege filled the stat sheet throughout her high school career and finishes as the leading girls basketball scorer in school history, with more than 2,000 points. … A first-team All-Area selection the past two seasons, she averaged 27.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and and 4.2 steals per game. … She also shot 38 percent from 3-point range and 87 percent from the free-throw line. … Hege was a big reason why the Black Knights went 25-3 and reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A West Regional final. … A four-time all-conference selection and three-time conference player of the year. … N.C. Basketball Coaches Association’s all-state and two-time District 8 player of the year. … Triad All-Star Classic participant. … Will play at Wingate.

FIRST TEAM

G JIANNA HOLMES, 5-8, sophomore, Forsyth Country Day

Explosive point guard who impacted the game in numerous ways. … Holmes averaged 20.6 points, 5.8 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 steals per game for a Furies team that reached the NCISAA Class 3-A semifinals and finished 17-7. … PTAC’s player of the year. … NCISAA Class 3-A all-state.

G ADELAIDE JERNIGAN, 5-10, freshman, Bishop McGuinness

Only a freshman, Jernigan was the leading scorer for a Villains team that won the school’s 10th NCHSAA Class 1-A championship and finished 26-6. … Effective spotting up for 3s or driving on and posting up smaller defenders, the freshman averaged 17.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.6 assists per game. … Northwest Piedmont 1-A’s player of the year. … Had 16 points and 7 steals in the state championship game, showing off her length and athleticism on defense, to earn Most Outstanding Player honors for Bishop McGuinness.

F ZAIRE JONES, 5-9, junior, Oak Grove

Strong inside presence for a Grizzlies team that won the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference’s regular-season title and finished 20-6. … Jones averaged 19.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. … Should surpass 1,000 points for her career in next season’s opener. … Two-time all-conference selection. … N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Has Division II recruiting interest.

F ABIGAIL RICE, 5-9, junior, Reynolds

Rice was a big reason why the Demons went 18-7 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4- A playoffs. … Averaged 13.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists per game. … Two-time all-conference selection.

G LA’NIYA SIMES, 6-0, junior, East Forsyth

A double-double machine for the Eagles, Simes helped the Eagles win the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference tournament title, reach the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs and finish 23-4. … Averaged 20.1 points, 13.1 rebounds 5.0 steals, 3.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. … Conference’s player of the year and a three-time all-conference selection. … N.C. Basketball Coaches Association’s District 7 Player of the Year.

SECOND TEAM

G CHARLEY CHAPPELL, 5-6, junior, Bishop McGuinness

Vocal leader for the Class 1-A state champions, Chappell helped the Villains win their first title since 2014. … Averaged 9.0 points, 3.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game as Bishop McGuinness went 26-6. … Had 15 points, 7 assists and 3 steals in the title game to earn Most Valuable Player honors. … Three-time All-Northwest Piedmont 1-A selection.

G KYNDALL ELLISON, 5-8, senior, Forsyth Country Day

A backcourt partner of first-team All-Area selection Jianna Holmes, Ellison was a standout in her own right for the Furies. … Averaged 17.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.4 assists per game for a team that went 17-7 and reached the NCISAA Class 3-A semifinals in her senior year. … All-PTAC. … NCISAA Class 3-A all-state. … Participant in NCISAA all-star game and Triad All-Star Classic. … Will play at Belmont Abbey.

G AMAYA GLENN, 5-5, junior, Reagan

Point guard for a Raiders team that went 21-5 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Averaged 9.7 points, 4.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A Conference selection. … Third-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

C EMMA PENDLETON, 6-1, junior, Reagan

Strong inside presence for a Raiders team that went 21-5 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Averaged 12.8 points and 8.0 rebounds. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A Conference selection. … Third-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Brother Sam is one of the top offensive line recruits in the country in the Class of 2023.

G JUSTACE WILLIAMS, 5-1, sophomore, Parkland

Undersized but dynamic guard who was a bright spot for a Mustangs team that struggled. … Averaged 19 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals per game. … Two-time all-conference selection.

THIRD TEAM

G-F NATALIE AXTELL, 5-5, senior, East Forsyth

Axtell was a key piece of an Eagles team that won the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference tournament title, reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs and finished 23-4. … Averaged 9.4 points, 2 assists and 2 steals per game. … All-conference selection. … Triad All-Star Classic participant. … Plans to play at either Meredith or Salem.

G CHARLOTTE CRAVER, 5-4, senior, Reagan

Craver provided senior leadership in the backcourt for a Raiders team that went 21-5 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Averaged 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.5 assists per game. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A Conference selection. … Triad All-Star Classic participant.

G AVA HAIRSTON, 5-7, sophomore, Mount Tabor

Hairston was the leading scorer and was second in rebounding for the Spartans from the backcourt. … Averaged 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 2.3 assists. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A Conference.

F LETTIE MICHAEL, 5-10, junior, North Davidson

Michael teamed with All-Area Player of the Year Emily Hege to give the Black Knights a dymanic duo. … She averaged 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game as North Davidson went 25-3 and reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A West Regional final. … A two-time all-conference selection who has already made more than 100 3-pointers in her career. … Second-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

G TOVIA ROOKS, 5-8, junior, East Forsyth

Combo guard who contributed in a number of ways for an Eagles team that won the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference tournament title, reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs and finished 23-4. … Averaged 7.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. … All-conference selection.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in alphabetical order)

• F Tate Chappell, junior, Bishop McGuinness

• G Jordan Fisher, freshman, Glenn

• G Amy Pedroza, junior, Atkins

• G Haley Long, junior, Oak Grove

• F Layla Tillery, junior, Atkins

HONORABLE MENTION

Carver: Did not nominate any players.

Forsyth Country Day: G Emily Kusnic, sophomore.

Glenn: G-F Alyssa Jessup, freshman.

Millennium Charter: Did not nominate any players.

North Forsyth: Did not nominate any players.

Oak Grove: G Trista Charles, freshman; G Avery Ray, sophomore.

Walkertown: Did not nominate any players.

West Forsyth: Did not nominate any players.

Winston-Salem Prep: Did not nominate any players.

COACH OF THE YEAR

BRIAN ROBINSON, Bishop McGuinness

Robinson guided the Villains to the NCHSAA Class 1-A championship, their 10th in his 20 seasons as head coach. Bishop McGuinness went 26-6 and won the Northwest Piedmont 1-A regular-season and tournament titles. Robinson and the Villains will have a great opportunity to add to their state titles total next season, with all five starters returning.

Also receiving votes (in alphabetical order)

T.J. Eggers, Reynolds; Katelyn Frazier, North Davidson; Aaron Grier, East Forsyth.

