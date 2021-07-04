Best of the best: The U.S. Junior will have outstanding field later this month at Country Club of North Carolina

“It’s a big, big deal to have this tournament here,” said Robby Bennett, a member of the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst and a co-chair of the U.S. Junior Amateur.
The biggest junior golf tournament in the country will be at CCNC later this month with an expanded field of 264 golfers who are ages 12 to 18.
The U.S. Junior has a long list of winners who went on to PGA Tour stardom such as Johnny Miller, David Duval, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth. And in 2014 Will Zalatoris, before he came to Wake Forest, won the U.S. Junior that with it included a spot in the U.S. Open in 2015.
Bennett says what makes the tournament more of a big deal is the support of the 650 volunteers needed to put on one of the biggest USGA junior tournaments of the year. It’s also the first time that the field has been expanded where two courses are needed to play it.
“In 2020 up at Hazeltine outside of Minneapolis the tournament was can-celled because of COVID,” Bennett said.
Last year was supposed to be the first with the expanded field but now CCNC gets to play host to the six-day tournament (July 19-24). There are two rounds of stroke play then the top 64 compete in match play to find a winner.
The semifinals on Friday afternoon on July 23 and the championship match on July 24 will be televised live on The Golf Channel.
There were more than 3,300 golfers who entered with several qualifying tournaments taking place to get down to the field of 264.
CCNC is where Webb Simpson grew up playing. His family lived in Raleigh but his late father, Sam, was a long-time member and Webb learned the game at the two courses. The Dogwood Course is ranked No. 3 in the state by the N.C. Golf Panel while the Cardinal Course is ranked 16th.
“Webb’s our honorary chairman and he’s thrilled that the tournament will be played at the course he grew up on,” Bennett said.
This is the first time the U.S. Junior, which Woods won three years in row in the early 1990’s, will be played in North Carolina. It’s also the first USGA tournament at CCNC since the 2010 U.S. Girls Junior was played there.
Bennett said greens superintendent Ron Kelly and his staff have done an outstanding job getting the course ready for play.
As for the field, one of the favorites will be Vanderbilt-bound Jackson Van Paris, whose family is a member at CCNC. He's one of the top amateurs in the country.
Other golfers in the field include twin brothers, David and Maxwell Ford, who have won the last two Wyndham Invitationals on the AJGA at Sedgefield Country Club. Kelly Chinn made it to the semifinals of the U.S. Junior in 2019 and is also in the field as is John Daly II, who is a son of two-time major champion John Daly.
Another benefit for the Pinehurst area is the economic impact of having so many golfers and their families in town for the tournament.
“This event will also help with charities to local junior golf organizations such as the First Tee,” Bennett said.
Around the green
Anna Howerton of Winston-Salem qualified for the U.S. Girls Junior last month. She’ll get to play one of the most pretentious junior tournaments in the country when July 12-17 at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Md. “This will be the biggest tournament I’ll play in,” said Howerton, who is 16. “I was able to qualify for it by making a lot of pars so I was happy with that.” There are 156 golfers in the field including Ellen Yu of Greensboro. The other girls from North Carolina in the field are Kiera Bartholomew of Wake Forest, Grace Holcomb of Wilmington and Alexsandra Lapple of Pinehurst....
Rachel Kuehn of the Wake Forest golf team, who is from Asheville, and her playing partner Jensen Castle of West Columbia, S.C., won the 44th Carolinas Women’s Four Ball Championship late last month at Orangeburg Country Club in South Carolina. The duo also won the tournament in 2020. They ended up shooting 16 under for the tournament, the same score they had in 2020….
Coach Kim Lewellen of the Wake Forest women’s golf team has added graduate transfer Virunpat Olankitkunchai from Maryland. It's the first time the women's program has added a graduate transfer. She’s originally from Thailand and was All-Big Ten twice at Maryland. Last season she set Maryland’s scoring record of 71.22. “We are looking forward to having her rep the old gold and black while she pursues a masters degree in analytics through the Wake Forest School of Business,” Lewellen said....
The U.S. Women’s Open will be held next summer at Pine Needles in Southern Pines. Tickets are on sale for what will be the 77th edition of the tournament. This will be the fourth time Pine Needles will play host to the tournament and the first since Cristie Kerr won in 2007. “The course and the Southern Pines community continue to be wonderful supporters of the USGA,” said Reg Jones, the USGA managing director who is a Wake Forest graduate. “We can’t wait to welcome fans back to this historic venue for what is sure to be another memorable championship, and we know (the late) Peggy Kirk Bell would be proud to see this iconic championship returning to her beloved course.” For information on tickets go to uswomensopen.com….
The Harold Varner III Foundation Junior All-Star AJGA Tournament, which was played at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course last week, was named the AJGA’s 2020 media and social media award winner. Each year, the AJGA recognizes top tournaments, committees, and individuals who produce outstanding work during the previous AJGA season in 15 categories. "Harold, myself and the entire HV3 Foundation team are extremely honored to win the AJGA's 2020 Media Award,” said Preston Lyon, who is on the board for Harold Varner’s foundation….
Macy Pate of Winston-Salem had an outstanding June as she won two Carolina Golf Association tournaments. She won the 25th North Carolina Junior Girls at Catawba Country Club in Newton before winning the Twin States Junior Girls with a 66-71 that was held at Cleveland Country Club in Shelby.
336-727-4081