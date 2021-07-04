Best of the best: The U.S. Junior will have outstanding field later this month at Country Club of North Carolina

Coach Kim Lewellen of the Wake Forest women’s golf team has added graduate transfer Virunpat Olankitkunchai from Maryland. It's the first time the women's program has added a graduate transfer. She’s originally from Thailand and was All-Big Ten twice at Maryland. Last season she set Maryland’s scoring record of 71.22. “We are looking forward to having her rep the old gold and black while she pursues a masters degree in analytics through the Wake Forest School of Business,” Lewellen said....

The U.S. Women’s Open will be held next summer at Pine Needles in Southern Pines. Tickets are on sale for what will be the 77th edition of the tournament. This will be the fourth time Pine Needles will play host to the tournament and the first since Cristie Kerr won in 2007. “The course and the Southern Pines community continue to be wonderful supporters of the USGA,” said Reg Jones, the USGA managing director who is a Wake Forest graduate. “We can’t wait to welcome fans back to this historic venue for what is sure to be another memorable championship, and we know (the late) Peggy Kirk Bell would be proud to see this iconic championship returning to her beloved course.” For information on tickets go to uswomensopen.com….