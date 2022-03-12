Bill Hensley, one of the best promoters of golf in the state of North Carolina, has died at the age of 96

Hensley, who lived in Charlotte in the winters and in summers spent time in the Grandfather Mountain area, first wrote for the Wake Forest school newspaper as a student. As a sophomore in 1948 one of the first stories he wrote was about a hot-shot recruit who was coming to Wake Forest and his name was Arnold Palmer.

“Writing about sports and helping promote athletics has been a big part of my life,” Hensley said in 2000 when he was inducted into the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame, “and I have loved every minute of it. I wouldn’t take anything for the countless thrills I have had along the way.”

In a story on Hensley in Business North Carolina magazine a few years ago he was asked about Palmer: "He started winning all these tournaments and became very well-known across the state as a great golfer. I did one of the first feature stories on him, and he never forgot that. I think The Charlotte News ran my story on him, and we were friends for 50-something years."

Henley became the sports information director taking the job after getting a call from Wake Forest in 1953.