Bishop McGuinness doubles team wins NCHSAA boys tennis championship

The Bishop McGuinness duo of Luca Pestana and Timothy Hackman won the NCHSAA Class 1-A boys tennis doubles championship Saturday.

Pestana and Hackman defeated Joseph Phetmixay and Drew Auman of Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 6-1, 6-4 in the final at Cary Tennis Park. The Villains beat teammates Josh Hanflink and Evan Sturgill 6-3, 6-1 in a semifinal Friday.

The only other area player to reach the semifinals in any classification was Grimsley's Carl Gedlitschka, the 2021 singles champion, in Class 4-A. Gedlitschka was beaten by Marshall Landry of Southern Pines Pinecrest 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in a semifinal Saturday at Millbrook Exchange Tennis Center in Raleigh.

RESULTS

Area players

CLASS 4-A

Singles

First round

Carl Gedlitschka (Grimsley) def. Lukas Kolmel (Asheville Reynolds), 6-3, 6-0; Ethan Boswell (South Mecklenburg) def. Adam Cartwright (Mount Tabor), 6-4, 6-2.

Quarterfinal

Gedlitschka def. Matthew Bautista (Raleigh Enloe), 6-2, 6-1.

Semifinal

Marshall Landry (Southern Pines Pinecrest) def. Gedlitschka, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Doubles

First round

Burke Rosenbaum/C. Crenshaw (Davie County) def. Matthew Peterson/Andrew Binns (Asheville Roberson), 6-3, 6-3; Jesus Espinoza/Jackson Davis (Cornelius Hough) def. Andre Torress/Ben Powell (Page), 6-4, 7-5.

Quarterfinal

Walt Reese/J.P. Damare (Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons) def. Rosenbaum/Crenshaw, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

CLASS 1-A

Doubles

First round

Luca Pestana/Timothy Hackman (Bishop McGuinness) def. Marcus Roman/Will Baker (Durham Voyager Academy), 6-1, 6-1; Josh Hanflink/Evan Sturgill (Bishop McGuinness) def. Alex Garcia/Krishiv Patel (Riverside-Martin), 6-2, 6-0.

Semifinal

Pestana/Hackman def. Hanflink/Sturgill, 6-3, 6-1.

Final

Pestana/Hackman def. Joseph Phetmixay/Drew Auman (Asheboro Uwharrie Charter), 6-1, 6-4.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

