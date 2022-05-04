Bishop McGuinness finishes second in NCHSAA boys golf regional

Bishop McGuinness finished second Tuesday at the Class 1-A Midwest boys golf regional.
The Villains, led by ninth-place finisher William Grissom (15-over-par 87), advanced to the state championship tournament Friday and Saturday at Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines. Bishop finished with a 364 total for four golfers, while South Stanly won the regional with 331.
RESULTS
CLASS 1-A MIDWEST
At Longleaf Golf & Family Club, Southern Pines
Par -72
Top three teams
1. South Stanly 331
2. Bishop McGuinness 364
3. Charlotte Bradford Prep 395
Area individuals advancing to states
8. Carson Sickmiller (Cornerstone Charter), 86; T9. William Grissom (BM), 87; T13. Ted Williams (BM), 90; T15. Riggs Handy (BM), 91; T18. Dain Crnojevic (N.C. Leadership Academy), 95; T20. Sam Sherrill (BM), 96.
