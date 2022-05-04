 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bishop McGuinness finishes second in NCHSAA boys golf regional

nchsaa logo 120120 web

Bishop McGuinness finished second Tuesday at the Class 1-A Midwest boys golf regional.

The Villains, led by ninth-place finisher William Grissom (15-over-par 87), advanced to the state championship tournament Friday and Saturday at Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines. Bishop finished with a 364 total for four golfers, while South Stanly won the regional with 331.

RESULTS

CLASS 1-A MIDWEST

At Longleaf Golf & Family Club, Southern Pines

Par -72

Top three teams

1. South Stanly                    331

2. Bishop McGuinness           364

3. Charlotte Bradford Prep    395

Area individuals advancing to states

8. Carson Sickmiller (Cornerstone Charter), 86; T9. William Grissom (BM), 87; T13. Ted Williams (BM), 90; T15. Riggs Handy (BM), 91; T18. Dain Crnojevic (N.C. Leadership Academy), 95; T20. Sam Sherrill (BM), 96.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

