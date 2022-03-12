Bishop McGuinness girls roll to 10th NCHSAA basketball title

“I knew I needed to step up,” Charley Chappell said. “We were only going to have one senior and there were a lot of roles that needed to be filled. The team was kind of looking around for someone to take charge, and I just did what I knew to do. I tried to work with everyone’s strengths and bring the best out of people.”

Everyone played their role Saturday for the Villains. Tate Chappell added 15 points and five rebounds, junior center Katie Deal – filling in because sophomore starter Grace Harriman was in concussion protocols – added five rebounds and three steals, and junior Isabella Ross came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers and finish with eight points and two steals.

“The first thing I told them today was that in order to be sitting here with a state championship under their belts, they had to be a selfless team,” Robinson said. “Selfless teams get to this point. As much as they might want to be all-conference or all-tournament or whatever, we don’t put those things on the wall in our gym. We put state championships on our walls. Those are legendary, and they last forever. They’re part of that now.”

Robinson is going to savor this state championship before he thinks about having all of his key players back next season for another postseason run.