Bishop McGuinness, Greensboro Day are top seeds for HAECO

GREENSBORO — The Bishop McGuinness girls and Greensboro Day boys are the top seeds for the 46th HAECO Invitational. The annual high school basketball tournament will be played Dec. 20-22 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

Bishop McGuinness, participating for the first time, is coming off a NCHSAA Class 1-A girls state championship in March. Coach Brian Robinson's Villains will open play at 3 p.m. Dec. 20 against eighth-seeded Grimsley on Court 1.

Greensboro Day, which claimed the 2021 title and has won the tournament 18 times, begins play at 6 p.m. Dec. 20 against eighth-seeded Bishop McGuinness on Court 1.

The other participating schools this year are Dudley, Grimsley, Page, Ragsdale, Smith and Southeast Guilford.

Before the pairings were announced Tuesday, the Greensboro Sports Council introduced this year's four winners of the annual Bill Lee Scholarship. The student-athletes honored were Bishop McGuinness, Charley and Tate Chappell and Rio O'Hale and Page's Rebecca Roy.

The $2,000 scholarships were first awarded in 2001. Candidates from the participating schools are considered based on 40 percent academics, 40 percent athletics and 20 percent civics.

Tickets for this year's HAECO Invitational are available at participating schools or at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center box office. Tournament books for all sessions are $20, while single-session tickets are $10 for the first two days and $15 for the final day.

Here are the first-round pairings:

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

BOYS

Court 1

No. 1 Greensboro Day vs. No. 8 Bishop McGuinness, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Dudley vs. No. 5 Southeast Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

Court 2

No. 2 Smith vs. No. 7 Page, 2:30 p.m.

No. 3 Grimsley vs. No. 6 Ragsdale, 4 p.m.

GIRLS

Court 1

No. 1 Bishop McGuinness vs. No. 8 Grimsley, 3 p.m.

No. 4 Dudley vs. No. 5 Southeast Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Court 2

No. 2 Smith vs. No. 7 Ragsdale, 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Greensboro Day vs. No. 6 Page, 7 p.m.