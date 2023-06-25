Eric Strong, a blind runner from Charlotte, has been on the big stage running the Boston Marathon a few years ago taking on all challenges that come his way.

Strong, 40, took on another challenge on Saturday at Bob Sosnik Track at Hanes Park, competing in the 37th Ultimate Runner. The unique event has five races, and Strong, running with guide Ben Kassel, more than held his own navigating the track traffic for the mile, 400 meters, 800 meters and 100 meters.

“To be honest, I’m a little out of shape but this was fun,” Strong said.

After the four track events, the field of 100 runners compete in a 5K in and around Hanes Park. That was little more difficult.

“This is the first time we are running a trail course,” Strong said after he and Kassel ran a 6:26 mile in the first stage of the race.

Strong, who was born with congenital glaucoma, was partially blind by 2015 and by 2018 he could only see shadows out of one eye. But it was in 2018 he ran the Boston Marathon and loved that experience. He liked it so much he and Kassel ran the Boston Marathon again last year.

Kassel says being a guide is stressful because he has to communicate with Strong a lot during the races. The two stay connected by a tethered elastic band that is about two feet long.

“I’m running and I have to pay attention to him,” Kassel said.

Strong wound up running finishing the 400 in 1:10.3, and had a 2:56 time in the 800 and had a 15.11 time in the 100. In the 5K the duo ran in 27 minutes as he finished 54th overall.

“I just heard about this through some friends who ran it before,” Strong said about taking the plunge and running in the heat of the day. “It’s a different kind of race with the heats but I like it.”

Strong, who works for Blind Services in Charlotte, said he and Kassel met through running and have formed a good team.

“Eric was the second blind finisher last year in Boston,” Kassel said.

Strong has run multiple marathons and now has completed the Ultimate Runner, and it begged the question what is harder.

“It’s a different type of hurt,” Strong said. “This hurts a little bit more but not for as long with a marathon. In these races you go all out and your heart rate gets up there, but in a marathon you can relax a little bit.

“I’d definitely do this again.”

Zahorodny, Welsh repeat as champs

Chandler Welsh, a rising senior at Reynolds High School, repeated as the women’s winner and Greensboro’s Wil Zahorodny won the men’s title for the fifth time in the last six years.

Zahorodny won three of the five events, winning the mile in 4:35.3 and the 400 in :51.6. He also won the 800 in 2:12.2 and scored nine points total to beat 20-year-old Ethan Mathis by four points.

Zahrodny, 33, who is an assistant cross country coach and head track coach at Grimsley High School, has five Ultimate Runner titles and trails Keith Mathis who is the all-time winner for the men’s division with seven titles.

Finishing third was Walt Petersen with 16 points, Lane Thomas was fourth with 27 and Robert Agness was fifth with 56 points.

Welsh, who ran a 5:14 mile, was consistent in her finishes and beat Miriam Dineen for the overall title. Finishing third was Ryanna Henderson with Ashley Neff fourth and Haleigh Kozlowski, a recent graduate of University of Lynchburg who ran track and cross country, wound up fifth.

Around the track

Sandy Wetherhold, the race director and co-founder of the unique race, dedicated this year’s race to the late Bubba Gelly, a longtime Twin City Track Club member who ran in several Ultimate Runner races…. Dan Besse, 68, ran in the Ultimate Runner for a record 32nd straight time…. The oldest runner in the field was Marty Beeson, 73, who was the winner in the over 70 men’s division…. The youngest runner in the field was 9-year-old Hudson Goble…. The next big race in Winston-Salem is July 22 is the Beat the Heat 5K, which is the USTA 5K Road Championship for North Carolina. Er Ralston, the race director, is looking forward to a record number of entries. “We have a chance to have our biggest field yet,” Ralston said.