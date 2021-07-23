BlueClaws clobber Dash

The Jersey Shore BlueClaws scored in every inning except the third, sixth and eighth on their way to a 9-5 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Friday night at Truist Stadium.

The Dash (29-41) still lead the six-game series 3-1. The BlueClaws improved to 30-40.

Jersey Shore got a sharp outing from starter Ethan Lindow. Lindow, a left-hander, pitched six shutout innings allowing four hits, one walk and striking out five.

Lindow, a fifth-round selection, improved his record to 2-4.

Winston-Salem scored all its runs via the homer. Gunnar Troutwine hit a three-run shot in the seventh inning, his third of the season. Alex Destino connected for a two-run blast in the eighth, his 11th of the year.

Winston-Salem plans to send Dan Metzdorf to the mound Saturday. Metzdorf, a left-hander, faced the BlueClaws as a reliever on May 19, allowing two earned runs over three innings and striking out four.

The BlueClaws will turn to Kevin Gowdy for the right-hander’s 12th start of the season. Gowdy has 58 strikeouts in 56 innings this season, with a 3-5 record and 4.18 ERA in 14 appearances as a starter and reliever. Gowdy, a former second-round pick, is in his third season of minor-league baseball.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.