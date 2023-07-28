Most may know The Ramkat in Winston-Salem as a music venue, and most nights it is. But on Saturday, it will be the host of a different type of performance — a BMX flatland competition.

As a part of the American Flatland Association’s season-long series, the contest draws in 50 to 75 riders, ranging from professional sponsored athletes to enthusiasts getting back into the sport, from across North America to compete.

This is Bryan Huffman’s third time (2019, 2022) hosting and organizing the competition with AFA. Huffman, a lifelong rider and follower of the sport, was accidentally thrown into the role of organizer after rumors of a Winston-Salem competition swirled around the flatland community.

Years later, the event is looked forward to by many and considered by some to be the best competition of the season.

“This is my favorite event,” said Bobby Burge, a rider from San Antonio. “It’s the farthest I’d travel for an event. It’s the best venue I’ve ridden in, and I’ve gone to 30 or 40 contests.”

However, it’s not just the smooth floor, air conditioning or the intimate venue design that makes the contest so appealing — it’s the camaraderie.

“I just get to ride around with my friends,” said Alexis La Grassa of Atlanta.

As tight and supportive the riders are to one another — they cheered each time someone landed a difficult trick during Friday’s pre-jam practice session — it is a competition.

Judges score riders on originality, difficulty, fluidity, variety and the number of errors.

Technically, there are no rules in a BMX flatland competition. Each 90-180 second run is a freestyle performance in which riders are able to do whatever tricks their heart desires and bike allows. But if you aren’t attempting something that leaves professional riders as amazed as the BMX beginner, you’re doing something wrong.

“Whenever I ride, I feel like I’m in control of the world,” said Cesar Rangel, also from San Antonio. “We’re artists. The bike is the paintbrush, the floor is the canvas and what we make is a beautiful work of art.”

Burge and Rangel, training partners back in Texas, are both riding in the pro class in Saturday’s contest, one of five skill groupings. They will go up against riders such as Huffman, La Grassa and Jean William Prevost, who won a silver medal at the 2023 X Games Japan.

Spectators are welcome to watch the artists battle for free at the Ramkat, with competition officially starting at 11:30 a.m. and going until 6:30 p.m.

