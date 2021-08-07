Bobby Labonte looking forward to his second time racing at Bowman Gray Stadium

Bobby Labonte had no idea what a treat it was to race at Bowman Gray Stadium until a few years ago. He loved it so much he’s back for more to enjoy the experience in his semi-retirement.

“I've been to a lot of racetracks,” said Labonte, a NASCAR Hall of Famer who won the 2000 Winston Cup points championship, “and this is the only one like it that I know of where the excitement of the crowd is right here on top of you. So that makes it interesting and, you know, it’s obviously not an easy track.”

Labonte, 57, is racing some on the SMART Modified Tour. But he was scheduled to race in Saturday night’s 100-lap Modified at the Stadium and will run the final two weeks at the Stadium as well. He won 21 times on NASCAR's highest level and was inducted into NASCAR's Hall of Fame in 2020.

He’s also tying his racing to promote a big charity bike ride for his foundation that will start at Bowman Gray Stadium on the morning of Aug. 21.

The bike ride, that has been going on for 10 years, will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation with help through Labonte’s foundation.