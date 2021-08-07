Bobby Labonte looking forward to his second time racing at Bowman Gray Stadium

Bobby Labonte had no idea what a treat it was to race at Bowman Gray Stadium until a few years ago. He loved it so much he’s back for more to enjoy the experience in his semi-retirement.
“I've been to a lot of racetracks,” said Labonte, a NASCAR Hall of Famer who won the 2000 Winston Cup points championship, “and this is the only one like it that I know of where the excitement of the crowd is right here on top of you. So that makes it interesting and, you know, it’s obviously not an easy track.”
Labonte, 57, is racing some on the SMART Modified Tour. But he was scheduled to race in Saturday night’s 100-lap Modified at the Stadium and will run the final two weeks at the Stadium as well. He won 21 times on NASCAR's highest level and was inducted into NASCAR's Hall of Fame in 2020.
He’s also tying his racing to promote a big charity bike ride for his foundation that will start at Bowman Gray Stadium on the morning of Aug. 21.
The bike ride, that has been going on for 10 years, will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation with help through Labonte’s foundation.
“It's a great opportunity for us,” said Labonte, who lives in High Point with his wife, Kristin, who is an avid bicyclist. “We've done this for 10 years and I can’t think of a better place to have this event.”
The 60-mile ride will start at Bowman Gray Stadium and then go toward High Point and circle back.
The Labonte Roubaix will also include a cocktail and dinner party at Inmar Intelligence in Winston-Salem on Aug. 20. Fans can also bid on Labonte memorabilia.
“The city of Winston-Salem has been great with our bike ride and so has Bowman Gray Stadium racing, so to know we’ll be helping a worthy cause like JDRF is great,” Labonte said.
As for what he likes about racing on the tight quarter-mile track at Bowman Gray, Labonte smiled.
“For me, just being here and being a part of it and to support it because it’s something where I can’t believe I haven't been here more often," he said. “When I was racing I didn’t have time to really get over here, but right now it’s a great opportunity so I’m looking forward to this.”
