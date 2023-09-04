Borna Gojo’s run at the U.S. Open in Flushing, New York came to an end on Sunday night against second-ranked Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic, the 36-year-old with 23 grand slam titles, won 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 to advance out of the fourth round.

Gojo, 25 and a former Wake Forest tennis star who helped the Demon Deacons to the 2018 NCAA championship, had won six straight matches to make his deepest run in a major since he turned pro.

Gojo has likely moved into the top 100 in the ATP rankings for the first time in his career.

He reached the main draw of the 2023 U.S. Open by notching three consecutive vic-tories in the qualifying rounds. After clinching a spot in the main draw, Gojo then went on to earn wins over Hugo Dellien, No. 40-ranked Mackenzie McDonald and Jiri Vesely – setting up a third-round match with Djokovic on center court on Sunday night.

“I knew Borna has a good game,” Djokovic said after his match. “I don’t think we ever faced each other. I was watching him play in the qualifications to get to the main draw and I saw he’s big-shot player. He has big weapons, and moves pretty well for a big guy and one of the keys to the match was to neutralize his serve.”