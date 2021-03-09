Bounce in their step: Fans, though not many of them, happy to see basketball at ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO – All it took was a few clicks on cell phone, and Ryan Mays and his 10-year-old son, Zeb, had choice seats to Tuesday’s two sessions at the ACC men’s basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.
That’s a stark contrast to tournaments past where finding a ticket or tickets was not easy.
“I got them off tickpick.com this morning,” said Mays, who is from Burlington. “It wasn’t hard at all to get them.”
On StubHub.com, another place to buy tickets online, $6 per ticket would've gotten you in.
Mays paid just $103 for two tickets for all three games on Tuesday, five rows up behind the basket.
The buzz of the tournament is different during this pandemic, but fans who there were glad to return to some sort of normalcy. Th
A sign of the times was the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, just a few feet from one of the entrances to the Coliseum, which was filling with people getting their COVID-19 vaccines. The Special Events Center is usually the site for the ACC’s FanFest, which isn't being held this year.
Lindsey Morris, who drove from Asheville, finally found the entrance to get his shot, and two national guardsmen took his temperature.
“I had no idea there was a basketball tournament going on,” Morris said. “I’m not a basketball fan, but you would think they could have had better signs so we would know where to go. I think I walked around the whole Coliseum before finding the right door to go into.”
About 2,500 distanced spectators are being permitted for basketball, an ACC spokesman said, based on guidelines from Gov. Roy Cooper.
“I’m glad we can come and feel normal again, at least for a little while,” Greensboro's Brandon Brown said. “It’s been a long year and we’ve all looked for some things to do that gives us some hope. I think this is a good sign as we move ahead.”
Brown and his friend, Thaddeus Montique, were the first two fans into the Coliseum when the doors opened at 1 p.m. Few fans were around at that time, but fans slowly streamed in closer to the 2 p.m. start of the Pittsburgh-Miami game.
Brown, a Duke fan, and Montique, a North Carolina fan, are friends despite the rivalry.
“I have never been to the ACC Tournament,” Montique said. “So I’m looking forward to it and I guess if there’s a year to go and see it in person it would be this year because tickets were pretty easy to get for this session.”
Brown said he bought the two tickets soon after Duke lost to North Carolina on Saturday night because that put the Blue Devils in the 4:30 p.m. Tuesday game.
“Once I knew when Duke was playing, I bought two tickets because it’s actually cheaper if you buy two,” Brown said of paying $35 for the the upper deck in the afternoon session.
Brown said he has missed so many things about going to a basketball game, but it’s something small that he was glad to be hearing again.
“I was just telling him on the ride over here that I haven’t heard a scoreboard buzzer in more than a year,” Brown said. “You miss those little things, and that buzzing sound is something I’m looking forward to. That will mean we are at an actual game.”
Joe McDonough and his son, Joe Jr., 17, drove from Charlotte and were thrilled to attend a live event.
“It’s still strange that we haven’t been to anything other than a Panthers game for more than a year,” the father said, referring to the NFL franchise's limited attendance in the fall. “But I’m glad they are allowing some fans and we can go inside and watch basketball again.”
McDonough Sr. said he could see the entrance to the Special Events Center while waiting to get into the Coliseum. He said it was good to see so many people going in to get their shots.
“That’s a sign of the times, and I’m hearing more and more people are getting their shots,” he said. “Let’s hope we are turning the corner and are getting back our lives and we feel this is a good step.”
McDonough Jr., who plays for Providence Day’s basketball team, said he expected a good atmosphere even though the Coliseum would not be filled.
“It’s just fun seeing other people cheer for their team,” McDonough Jr. said. “We haven’t had that for a long time.”
Wearing a Georgia Tech mask, John Southerd was more than ready to make the long drive from Atlanta to attend Tuesday’s games. Making the trip with him was his wife, Missy, who hadn’t been out of Atlanta for more than a year.
“We are happy to be here and happy to be headed in the right direction as far as the virus is concerned,” John Southerd said. “It’s just so good to get out and to be able to let some fans in for basketball and they are doing it in baseball as well."
With cases declining and vaccination numbers going up, Southerd is sensing hope.
“Just think next year we will be in Washington, D.C., and we are hopeful the arena will be packed with fans," he said. "This is a good start.”
