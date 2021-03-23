Bowman Gray racing fans, living on a prayer, are halfway there

Buying a ticket to Bowman Gray Stadium racing or a baseball game for the Winston-Salem Dash or Greensboro Grasshoppers just got easier.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement that outdoor sporting events can now have up to 50 percent capacity sent a shockwave of good news to those who provide outdoor entertainment.
“Our official attendance is around 16,000, so the 8,000 number is a better number,” said Gray Garrison, promoter of Winston-Salem Speedway Inc., which puts on the NASCAR-sanctioned series each summer at Bowman Gray. “One of the things we have to do as the management company is we need to find out the other stipulations that go along with this.”
Social distancing requirements will have to be analyzed, Garrison said, before they decide just how many tickets can be sold.
The 72nd season of racing as one of the oldest tracks in the state is scheduled to begin April 17.
“As of now we still plan on opening that day, but we have to study all the regulations that will need to be enforced,” Garrison said. “I will say we like where the numbers are going as far as how many fans we can host next month.”
Garrison said practice is still scheduled for race teams from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, though fans aren't permitted. Team members will be required to wear masks, except for the drivers who are racing.
“We’re looking forward to the drivers coming out and getting a feel for the track,” Garrison said. “With the construction and the dirt in the infield, there might be a little dirt on the track but we’ll be OK.”
In February the governor allowed 30 percent capacity for outdoor sporting events, and that would have meant about 5,000 at Bowman Gray.
“The numbers are improving but we’ll just see where all this goes,” Garrison said.
C.J. Johnson, the president of the Winston-Salem Dash, couldn’t help but notice that about the time the governor announced the increase, the sun came out in Winston-Salem.
“I definitely noticed it,” Johnson said. “This make our day and it means that COVID numbers are going in the right direction, so this is all positive as far as the Winston-Salem Dash is concerned.”
Truist Stadium will be able to host 3,268 fans with the new guidelines, Johnson said.
“We have 43 days until our opener (7 p.m. May 4 against Rome), and now we can really gear toward the opening day and beyond,” Johnson said.
Johnson said that the Dash announced game times for its home games this week, and now the marketing staff will be able to sell more ticket packages for later in the season.
“It’s been a long 18 months but there just seems to be more good news of late, so we’re excited about baseball here in Winston-Salem this spring and into the summer months,” Johnson said.
One of the Dash’s new neighbors in the Carolina League will be the Greensboro Grasshoppers.
The Hoppers, who have moved to High A with the reshuffling of the minor leagues, are also set to open on May 4 against Hickory at First National Bank Field.
“We have to temper it somewhat because of the social distancing and 6 feet apart, because that will have a lot to do with how many we can allow in,” said Donald Moore, the team's president and general manager.
A little more than 3,000 fans will be welcome, he estimated.
“We were looking at 30 percent a few days ago, so 50 percent is definitely going in the right direction,” Moore said.
The Dash and Hoppers will play 120 games this season, with 60 home games each.
“We didn’t have a season at all in 2020, so we’re glad to be playing and now we can have more fans so it’s definitely a positive,” Moore said.
The High Point Rockers, who will play in baseball's Atlantic League, are scheduled to welcome fans back to Truist Point on June 1 for their home opener.
336-727-4081