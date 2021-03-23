Bowman Gray racing fans, living on a prayer, are halfway there

Buying a ticket to Bowman Gray Stadium racing or a baseball game for the Winston-Salem Dash or Greensboro Grasshoppers just got easier.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement that outdoor sporting events can now have up to 50 percent capacity sent a shockwave of good news to those who provide outdoor entertainment.

“Our official attendance is around 16,000, so the 8,000 number is a better number,” said Gray Garrison, promoter of Winston-Salem Speedway Inc., which puts on the NASCAR-sanctioned series each summer at Bowman Gray. “One of the things we have to do as the management company is we need to find out the other stipulations that go along with this.”

Social distancing requirements will have to be analyzed, Garrison said, before they decide just how many tickets can be sold.

The 72nd season of racing as one of the oldest tracks in the state is scheduled to begin April 17.

“As of now we still plan on opening that day, but we have to study all the regulations that will need to be enforced,” Garrison said. “I will say we like where the numbers are going as far as how many fans we can host next month.”