Bowman Gray Stadium drivers will be part of Caraway Speedway lineup Saturday

Plenty of star power will be on display at Caraway Speedway near Asheboro on Saturday for the 19th North-South Shootout featuring some of the top Modified drivers who are regulars at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Among those who have entered include 10-time Bowman Gray champion Burt Myers, Brandon Ward, Jason Myers, Jonathan Brown, Dean Ward and Brian Loftin.

The Modified event, which is scheduled for 150 laps, brings drivers from as far away as Connecticut and Florida.

Races in Pro Late Models, the 602 Mods, the Mini Stocks and the Legends Division will be on the lineup beginning at 1:30 p.m..

Others who are expected to race include Daniel Yates, Dennis Holdren as well as Gary Young, Jr. who moves up to the “Tour Type” Mods. Jimmy Wallace is scheduled to race and will join SMART Modified Tour driver Gary Putnam.

Two-time SMRS Modified Champion Jeremy Gerstner is scheduled to race as well. George Brunnhoelzl III will also return to Modified racing.

The 602 Modified entry list is includes Brian Weber, Lee Jeffreys, Joe Fleenor, Jody Utt, Kevin Orlando, Robbie Brewer, Junior Snow along with Mike and Cody Norman. Paul Hartwig, Jr and Paul Hartwig III.