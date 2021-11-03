 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bowman Gray Stadium drivers will be part of Caraway Speedway lineup Saturday
0 Comments
top story

Bowman Gray Stadium drivers will be part of Caraway Speedway lineup Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ss

Burt Myers is scheduled to race this weekend at Caraway Speedway near Asheboro.

 Journal File Photo

The bond money continues to help with improvements to the stadium

Plenty of star power will be on display at Caraway Speedway near Asheboro on Saturday for the 19th North-South Shootout featuring some of the top Modified drivers who are regulars at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Among those who have entered include 10-time Bowman Gray champion Burt Myers, Brandon Ward, Jason Myers, Jonathan Brown, Dean Ward and Brian Loftin.

The Modified event, which is scheduled for 150 laps, brings drivers from as far away as Connecticut and Florida.

Races in Pro Late Models, the 602 Mods, the Mini Stocks and the Legends Division will be on the lineup beginning at 1:30 p.m.. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Others who are expected to race include Daniel Yates, Dennis Holdren as well as Gary Young, Jr. who moves up to the “Tour Type” Mods. Jimmy Wallace is scheduled to race and will join SMART Modified Tour driver Gary Putnam.

Two-time SMRS Modified Champion Jeremy Gerstner is scheduled to race as well. George Brunnhoelzl III will also return to Modified racing.

The 602 Modified entry list is includes Brian Weber, Lee Jeffreys, Joe Fleenor, Jody Utt, Kevin Orlando, Robbie Brewer, Junior Snow along with Mike and Cody Norman. Paul Hartwig, Jr and Paul Hartwig III.

The newly formed Southern States Pro Late Models are expected to see David Page, Derek Kearns, Bill Catania, Tyler Church, Kyle Campbell, John Barnes, Matthew Catania and Caraway regulars Fletcher Whaley and “Tiger” Tommy Neal, who was the champion at Bowman Gray Stadium this summer.

The Caraway Speedway Mini Stocks will field many of the regulars at the speedway including A.J. Sanders, who is also a Bowman Gray Stadium driver.

For more information, including the track schedule for Thursday and Friday, go to carawayspeedway.com

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers to receive part of Packers salary in Bitcoin

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News