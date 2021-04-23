Bowman Gray Stadium racing is hoping for green flag in June

Bowman Gray Stadium’s auto racing season has another start date – June 5.
One of NASCAR’s oldest racing series on the East Coast made the announcement Friday morning.
“At Gov. Cooper's recent press conference, he announced his intention to remove all restrictions on mass gathering capacity and social distancing starting June 1,” a news release from Winston-Salem Speedway Inc. stated. "With that exciting development, we are pleased to announce that we will be kicking off our 2021 racing season on June 5 with the Hayes Jewelers 200 for the Modifieds - along with racing for the Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock Divisions.”
This season will be the 72nd for racing at Bowman Gray Stadium, which is also known as The Madhouse.
Gray Garrison, the promoter of the series, said earlier this week he was optimistic that they could open this summer.
Part of Cooper’s plan on June 1 is to have full capacity at outdoor events if the trends continue on vaccinations in our state.
Garrison said shortly after Cooper’s announcement earlier this week that he and his staff would have a meeting with the city of Winston-Salem, which owns the track. Garrison’s hope was to have an announcement within the next week.
Instead, it took just 48 hours for the city and Winston-Salem Speedway, Inc. to come to an agreement on an opening night.
“We look forward to being ‘back to normal’ with a full schedule of racing every Saturday night,” Winston-Salem Speedway, Inc. said in a statement. “Plenty of general admission tickets will be available for purchase at the ticket gates for the same family-friendly prices fans have enjoyed for years.”
Bowman Gray Stadium seats between 15,000 and 17,000, and since the 2020 season was cancelled, Garrison said Friday morning that he expects to have a very good crowd for opening night.
“I think we'll have a great crowd because it's a live sporting event," Garrison said. "Based on Gov. Cooper’s last press conference he was fully anticipating that all restrictions for outdoor events would be lifted and that means we can get back to normal.
"I think people want to get back to that normalcy. They are pushing for the vaccinations and that's also a good sign.”
Garrison said masks will not be required.
“Masks will be optional, but I guess optional isn’t the right word,” Garrison said. “If some folks want to wear masks then that’s OK.”
Burt Myers, the four-time defending champion in the Modified Division, didn’t learn about opening night until he was reached by a reporter Friday morning.
“I’m glad they have picked a date,” said Myers, who along with Tim Brown has each won the points championships 10 times in their outstanding careers. “We’ve just kind of been sitting here with our helmets in our hands waiting to drive, so this is definitely some good news.”
Myers said he will likely race two times at other tracks before the June 5 opener, and will also take advantage of the two practice days Bowman Gray Stadium will likely hold for the drivers.
“I’ve heard that we will get two days over there so that will help all of us to sort of get back out there and get some laps in,” Myers said.
The next step in the process of putting together the 72nd season of racing at Bowman Gray is working on a schedule, according to Garrison.
With the opening on June 5 there is a chance the season could run 13 straight weeks. Traditionally, the series has never ran on July 4th weekend but that could change this year.
"We've got that listed as a rain date," Garrison said about Saturday, July 3.
Another factor to consider is that on July 3 the Winston-Salem Dash are not at home for its traditional fireworks game. The Dash will play at Greenville on that Saturday night.
There's also a rain date scheduled for Aug. 28, which is a week away from the opening home game of Winston-Salem State's football team. The Rams are scheduled to open at home on Sept. 4 against UNC Pembroke, making it a quick turnaround for the city to get the stadium ready for a football game.
Garrison said what he and his staff will do is contact the sponsors to make sure they are happy with their nights of sponsorship.
"Our sponsors have been terrific through this pandemic so our goal is to make sure they are satisfied once our official schedule comes out," Garrison said. "We have a schedule on the website but we will take time over the next week or so working with our dedicated sponsors."
Photos: July 27 Race Night at Bowman Gray Stadium
