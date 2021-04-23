Bowman Gray Stadium racing is hoping for green flag in June

Myers said he will likely race two times at other tracks before the June 5 opener, and will also take advantage of the two practice days Bowman Gray Stadium will likely hold for the drivers.

“I’ve heard that we will get two days over there so that will help all of us to sort of get back out there and get some laps in,” Myers said.

The next step in the process of putting together the 72nd season of racing at Bowman Gray is working on a schedule, according to Garrison.

With the opening on June 5 there is a chance the season could run 13 straight weeks. Traditionally, the series has never ran on July 4th weekend but that could change this year.

"We've got that listed as a rain date," Garrison said about Saturday, July 3.

Another factor to consider is that on July 3 the Winston-Salem Dash are not at home for its traditional fireworks game. The Dash will play at Greenville on that Saturday night.

There's also a rain date scheduled for Aug. 28, which is a week away from the opening home game of Winston-Salem State's football team. The Rams are scheduled to open at home on Sept. 4 against UNC Pembroke, making it a quick turnaround for the city to get the stadium ready for a football game.