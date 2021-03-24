Bowman Gray Stadium racing 'not economically feasible' under new attendance limits

Bowman Gray Stadium drivers won't be starting their engines just yet.

Gov. Roy Cooper's increase on spectator capacity at outdoor stadiums is not enough to cause the green flag to wave for the NASCAR-sanctioned series.

"It's not about the capacity; it's about the social distancing," said Gray Garrison, the promoter of races at Bowman Gray. "We just can't make it work even with the 50 percent because of the 6-feet-apart mandate."

A statement from Winston-Salem Speedway Inc., posted at the track web site, added: "An attendance this low is not economically feasible and would be disadvantageous to the city of Winston-Salem, concession vendors, and souvenir vendors - not to mention our valued track sponsors, car sponsors, racing competitors, and fans."

Opening night, April 17, has been postponed, and practice on Saturday is canceled. Garrison will continue to seek guidance from the governor's office to determine whether the track could open April 30.

"It's the percentages of capacity," Garrison said. "We went out there with tape measures and tried to figure out 6 feet apart all over the stadium, and it doesn't add up for us."