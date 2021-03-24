Bowman Gray Stadium racing postpones opener from April 17 until April 30

Bowman Gray Stadium's opening night that was scheduled for April 17 has been postponed until April 30.

While the overall maximum capacity has been raised to 50% occupancy by Gov. Roy Cooper the guidelines also mandate that all spectators should remain seated and must have six feet of distance between groups.

Bowman Gray Stadium sent out a statement to fans and advertisers announcing the change.

"Due to the nature of the bleacher seating at Bowman Gray Stadium, the mandated six feet of distance severely limits the amount of spectators who are able to be seated in accordance with these restrictions," the statement read.

Although management has explored every feasible option within Bowman Gray Stadium, it has been determined that "it could not create a seating arrangement that allows us to seat even 20% of our maximum capacity," according to Winston-Salem Speedway, Inc.

The statement went on to say that it's not feasible to run the races.

"An attendance this low is not economically feasible and would be disadvantageous to the city of Winston-Salem, concession vendors, and souvenir vendors - not to mention our valued track sponsors, car sponsors, racing competitors, and fans," the statement said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.