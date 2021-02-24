 Skip to main content
Bowman Gray Stadium racing promoter Gray Garrison optimistic after Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement
Bowman Gray Racing July 20 2019

With the latest announcement by Gov. Roy Cooper about attendance at outdoor sporting events, Bowman Gray Stadium would be able to host about 5,000 fans.

 Journal File Photo

Bowman Gray Stadium's auto racing season is looking more promising because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest announcement.

Cooper announced that 30% of capacity would be permitted at outdoor sporting events, which would mean about 5,000 fans at the 17,000-seat stadium that hosts NASCAR-sanctioned racing series on Saturday nights from April until August.

“We’re making progress,” promoter Gray Garrison said. 

Garrison is encouraged with the dropping number of COVID-19 cases and vaccinations to the point he's hopeful for even more by April.

“Look what’s happened in a month,” Garrison said. “We went from 7% to 30%, so we are hopeful in another month those numbers could increase and more fans could come.”

In what was supposed to be the historic track’s 72nd season in 2020, racing never got started and was eventually canceled. Drivers found competition at other tracks on the East Coast while Bowman Gray Stadium sat idle.

This year’s opening race night is scheduled for April 17. He stopped short of saying the season would definitely start that night with the current restrictions in place.

“We haven’t really put together all of the scenarios of what can happen in a month, but we are in much better shape than we were a month ago,” Garrison said. “This is a major improvement, so we’re optimistic of where the numbers are going and for how many fans we can host in April.”

The track will start holding practice sessions for all four divisions on March 27. Fans are not allowed to attend practice sessions.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

2021 Bowman Gray Stadium schedule

April 17: Hayes Jewelers 200 (200-lap Modified race); 40-lap Sportsman race. Plus racing in Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions

April 24: Modified Twin 25s; Chain Race. Plus racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

May 1: Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 (100-lap Modified race). Plus racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

May 8: Street Stock 50; Twin 25-lap Modified races; Classic Modified race. Plus racing in Sportsman and Stadium Stock divisions

May 15: Great Clips Crash Fest: Skid Race, Chain Race, and Demolition Derby. Plus racing in Modified, Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

May 22: Sportsman 100; double-point awards in all divisions. Plus racing in Modified, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

May 29: 100-lap Modified race; $2 Ladies' Night. Plus racing in Sports-man, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

June 5: Stadium Stock 50; Twin 25-lap Modified races; Chain Race. Plus racing in Sportsman and Street Stock divisions

June 12: Twin 50-lap Modified races. Plus racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

June 19: 100-lap Modified race. Plus racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

June 26: Sportsman 100; Skid Race. Plus racing in Modified, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

July 3: Available as a rain date

July 10: O'Reilly Auto Parts 100 (100-lap Modified race); $2 Ladies' Night; double-point awards in all divisions. Plus racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

July 17: Night of Destruction; Monster Truck car-crushing; Demolition Derby. Plus racing in Modified, Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

July 24: Sportsman 100; Chain Race. Plus racing in Modified, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

July 31: 100-lap Modified race. Plus racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

Aug. 7: Twin 50-lap Modified races. Plus racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

Aug. 14: Modified Twin 25s; Skid Race. Plus racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

Aug. 21: Carolina Farm Credit 150 (150-lap Modified race); 40-lap Sportsman race; double-point awards in all divisions. Plus racing in Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions

Aug. 28: Available as a rain date

Information: bowmangrayracing.com

2019 Final Standings

Modified Division

1. Burt Myers 649

2. James Civali 626

3. Tim Brown 606

4. Brandon Ward 554

5. Jonathan Brown 549

Sportsman Division

1. Justin Taylor 708

2. Tommy Neal 676

3. Dylan Ward 658

4. Michael Adams 620

5. Kyle Southern 613

Street Stock Division

1. Billy Gregg 690

2. Jeremy Warren 688

3. Jacob Creed 656

4. David Creed 642

5. Brian Wall 610

Stadium Stock Division

1. Chuck Wall 666

2. A.J. Sanders 650

3. Brandon Brendle 628

4. Grayson Keaton 600

5. Tyler McDonald 586

