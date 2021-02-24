Bowman Gray Stadium racing promoter Gray Garrison says more fans being allowed in is an improvement

Bowman Gray Stadium racing’s season is looking more promising thanks to Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest announcement.

On Wednesday Cooper announced that 30% fans would be permitted at outdoor sporting events, and that was good news for Gray Garrison, who promotes the NASCAR-sanctioned racing series on Saturday nights from April until August.

“We’re making progress,” Garrison said about being allowed to have close to 5,000 fans in the stadium that seats around 17,000.

What has Garrison more excited is the fact that in a month with numbers of COVID-19 cases dropping and more of the population getting vaccine’s there’s a chance more fans could be allowed in by April.

“Look what’s happened in a month,” Garrison said. “We went from 7% to 30% so we are hopeful in another month those numbers could increase and more fans could come.”

In 2020, in what was supposed to be the historic track’s 72nd season, the season never got started and was eventually cancelled. Drivers found other tracks on the east coast to run races while Bowman Gray Stadium sat idle.

This year’s opening race night is scheduled for April 17, and Garrison says the plan is to start racing on that weekend.