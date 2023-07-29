Chris Fleming sat in the pits next to his car, hoping the rain wouldn’t show up at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday night. But Mother Nature had other ideas and at about 7:30 p.m. the racing was canceled.

That means there are just three weeks left in the season, but it also means Fleming is closer to his first Modified Division title.

Fleming, 60, nicknamed “The Showstopper,” has a good chance at winning his first points championship, even if he doesn’t like to talk about it.

With Tim Brown and Burt Myers dominating the series with 22 combined titles, Fleming doesn’t know if he’s picked up fans or not as he makes a deep run at the title.

“I don’t really like to talk points, because I just want to win races and that’s why I show up here each and every week,” said Fleming, who has three wins this season and has finished in the top 10 in all 16 races.

Fleming could be one of the oldest drivers to win the Modified Division, but says he doesn’t worry about such details.

The time he’s spent in the garage fine-tuning his car has been a key to his success this season. He doesn’t keep track of the hours, because it’s a race against the clock to show up on Saturdays with a good car.

“I haven’t had any fun this summer, to be honest,” Fleming said. “That’s the reason I don’t focus on a lot of stuff and what’s on the internet and all of that. (Friday) night when I stopped working on my car, it had been so long that I had a nosebleed and didn’t even realize it.”

All season long as Fleming continues to hang around the lead in the points, he’s said little about it. The closest he came was Saturday night when he said: “I’ll let the points fall where they may.”

Fleming says his crew has worked hard all season, and it’s great to see the fruits of that hard work.

As for gaining fans this season because he’s making a run at Brown, who has won the past two, he said he wasn’t sure about that.

“I just try to do it right and give people hope,” Fleming said. “Everybody has to be for somebody. I might not have the prettiest car here or the prettiest T-shirts, but I’m here to win and if they are for me, that’s great.”

This Saturday, the Ortega 100 will be the final 100-lap race in the Modified Division. It will include the final Fans Challenge, that can be worth $12,000 for a driver who finishes in the top four after starting in the rear of the field.

Young guns doing just fine

In the Sportsman Division, the points race is tight as well with 18-year-old Chase Robertson leading and Zack Ore second. With 15-year-old Riley Neal just 15 points behind Robertson, it will likely go down to the final race of the season.

Saturday night’s 100 lap race was moved to Aug. 12.

Neal, who has three wins, says he loves the fact that he and Robertson are battling it out with Ore.

“I feel like it says we respect each other,” Neal said of Robertson. “We take care of our cars and we make decisions with our heads and not our foot. I feel like for Chase and I it’s more of a mental game.”

Robertson, who has four wins, is trying to win his family’s first points championship and says he doesn’t feel the pressure. Since he’s played sports his whole life, that comes with the territory.

“I just try to focus on each lap as it comes,” said Robertson, who last week got a cast off his left hand after suffering a broken thumb earlier this season. “We are just trying to do what we can and my race team has been so good.”

Robertson had the fastest qualifying lap of the night at 14.4, Neal was second with Ore third, Sterling Plemmons fourth and Amber Lynn fifth. They will use that qualifying for the Aug. 12 race.

Around the pits

The Bowman Gray Stadium Racing Ladies Auxiliary provides scholarships for rising college freshmen and six were selected. The scholarships can be up to $500. The sponsors include Bauer Insurance Agency, Fritts Racing, Olde Well Tavern and a donation in the memory of James Brown. The six rising freshmen who were awarded scholarships were Cristina Anderson-Solis, Karleigh Lovette, Avery Pardon, Blake Shinault, Christian Shrewsbury and Alyssa Smith….

Richard Petty, 86, won 200 career races in his NASCAR career and won his 100th race at Bowman Gray. On Sept. 26 at the Benton Convention Center, the Rotary Club of Western Forsyth will honor Petty with a lifetime achievement award and the Petty Family Foundation will be honored as the Truliant volunteer organization of the year. The master of ceremonies of the roast will be Winston Kelly, the executive director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The money raised from the dinner will go toward the Petty Family Foundation. Tickets are $100; for more information go to www.rotaryofwesternforsyth.com