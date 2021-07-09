 Skip to main content
Bowman Gray Stadium racing resumes after a week off with Saturday's double-points night
top story

Bowman Gray Stadium racing resumes after a week off with Saturday's double-points night

Burt Myers, the four-time defending Modified champion, is the points leader heading into Saturday's 100-lap race at Bowman Gray Stadium.

 Journal File Photo

Double-points night means a lot at Bowman Gray Stadium, but it means even more this summer.

Because there are only 11 weeks of racing scheduled for the 72nd season, drivers contending for the points titles in the four divisions have little room for error.

The schedule will finish with seven straight weeks through Aug. 21.

It was wild night two weeks ago when the Sportsman Division played mostly demolition derby in that division’s 100 lap race. There were only eight cars left on the overtime laps that could still run with Spencer Martin holding off Amber Lynn to get the victory.

Four things to watch on Saturday night's lineup:

More bumping expected in Sportsman

Memories are long at Bowman Gray Stadium, and keep an eye on the Sportsman Division after the week off. Amber Lynn battled her way nearly all the way to the front June 26 trying to overtake winner Spencer Martin. Justin Taylor was also involved in the bump-and-runs late in the race. Expect more of the same on Saturday night. Lynn is tied for second with Zach Ore in the points standings just behind “Tiger” Tommy Neal.

Modified Division going 100 laps

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 100 will be the featured race in a division with several contenders. Four-time defending champion Burt Myers is atop the points list, and he excels at running up front and in the 100-lap races. Another plus for all of the Modified drivers is the extra week to prepare cars.

Junior Miller should be back

It’s hard to believe that Junior Miller, 70, would make his 750th career start if he races Saturday night. Two weeks ago he drove a car owned by John Holleman IV, and Miller and Jason Myers renewed their acquaintances. The Myers family and Miller have been trading paint for years, so few of the regular spectators were surprised. Miller said: "Jason tried to wreck me on the last lap, and I beat him back to the flag…. They're a piece of junk. That's all I can say. ... Both of them. ... What goes around, comes around."

Tight Street Stock Division so far

The tightest race in points is in the Street Stock, where Gerald Robinson Jr. is just two ahead of defending champion Billy Gregg. Christian Joyce has quietly been consistent and is just four points behind Robinson’s lead. Joyce won two weeks ago with Robinson finishing second while Gregg was fourth. It’s a good bet the Street Stock Division points title won’t be settled until the final week of the season.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium

What: O'Reilly Auto Parts 100 presented by REAL ROCK 105.7 (100-lap Modified race); double-points awards in all divisions. Racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions.

When: Saturday. Gates open 6 p.m., first race 8 p.m.

Where: Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem.

Admission: $12 adults, $2 ages 6-11; free ages 5 and under. Cash only for all tickets sold at the gate on race night. (Free admission for each empty 20-pound propane tank; bring to South Gate entrance.)

Parking: Free.

Learn more: bowmangrayracing.com

Points leaders

Modified Division

1. Burt Myers 220

2. Jonathan Brown 212

T3. Tim Brown 208

T3. John Smith 208

5. Jason Myers 200

6. James Civali 194

7. Lee Jeffreys 186

T8. John Holleman 178

T8. Danny Bohn 178

10. Chris Fleming 170

11. Brandon Ward 164

12. Daniel Beeson 138

13. Randy Butner 118

14. Danny Propst 116

15. Joseph Brown 114

16. Chris Williams 70

17. Michael Clifton 56

18. Bussy Beavers 48

19. Jeremy Gerstner 48

20. Junior Miller 44

Sportsman Series

1. Tommy Neal 223

T2. Amber Lynn 218

T2. Zack Ore 218

4. Spencer Martin 207

5. Kyle Southern 191

6. Justin Taylor 185

7. Michael Adams 184

8. Sterling Plemmons 176

T9. Jacob Creed 164

T9. Chase Robertson 164

11. Mitch Gales 156

12. Wesley Thompson 148

13. Robbie Brewer 126

14. Kirk Sheets 125

15. Jeff Garrison 76

16. Braden Mills 73

17. Zack Clifton 40

18. Ross Dalton 35

19. Kyle Barnes 31

20. David Adams 20

Street Stock Series

1. Gerald Robinson 228

2. Billy Gregg 226

3. Christian Joyce 224

4. Jeremy Warren 202

5. Bryan Sykes 196

T6. Taylor Robbins 180

T6. Nate Gregg 180

8. Brian Wall 178

9. Nick Wall 168

10. David Creed 164

11. Donnie Martin 150

12. Dennis Lanier 142

13. Kevin Gilbert 130

14. Conner Shaw 120

15. Austin Harris 112

16. Austin Jones 90

17. Chris Allison 66

18. Brad Lewis 44

19. Corey Rose 44

20. Brandon Butner 34

Stadium Stock Series

1. Luke Smith 232

2. Grayson Keaton 222

T3. Brandon Brendle 218

T3. Robert Strmiska 218

5. Chuck Wall 214

T6. Kyler Staley 204

T6. Austin Cates 204

8. Andy Southern 202

9. Wyatt Sapp 184

10. Levi Holt 174

11. Jeremy Smith 170

12. Joel Stewart 168

13. Blake Spears 162

14. Ken Bridges 160

15. Billy Cameron 158

16. Robert Mabe 156

17. Justin Owens 152

18. Matt Alley 148

T19. A.J. Sanders 138

T19. Matt Goodwin 138

Tags

