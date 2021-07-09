Bowman Gray Stadium racing resumes after a week off with Saturday's double-points night

Double-points night means a lot at Bowman Gray Stadium, but it means even more this summer.

Because there are only 11 weeks of racing scheduled for the 72nd season, drivers contending for the points titles in the four divisions have little room for error.

The schedule will finish with seven straight weeks through Aug. 21.

It was wild night two weeks ago when the Sportsman Division played mostly demolition derby in that division’s 100 lap race. There were only eight cars left on the overtime laps that could still run with Spencer Martin holding off Amber Lynn to get the victory.

Four things to watch on Saturday night's lineup:

More bumping expected in Sportsman

Memories are long at Bowman Gray Stadium, and keep an eye on the Sportsman Division after the week off. Amber Lynn battled her way nearly all the way to the front June 26 trying to overtake winner Spencer Martin. Justin Taylor was also involved in the bump-and-runs late in the race. Expect more of the same on Saturday night. Lynn is tied for second with Zach Ore in the points standings just behind “Tiger” Tommy Neal.

Modified Division going 100 laps