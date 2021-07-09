Bowman Gray Stadium racing resumes after a week off with Saturday's double-points night

Double-points night means a lot at Bowman Gray Stadium, but it means even more this summer.
Because there are only 11 weeks of racing scheduled for the 72nd season, drivers contending for the points titles in the four divisions have little room for error.
The schedule will finish with seven straight weeks through Aug. 21.
It was wild night two weeks ago when the Sportsman Division played mostly demolition derby in that division’s 100 lap race. There were only eight cars left on the overtime laps that could still run with Spencer Martin holding off Amber Lynn to get the victory.
Four things to watch on Saturday night's lineup:
More bumping expected in Sportsman
Memories are long at Bowman Gray Stadium, and keep an eye on the Sportsman Division after the week off. Amber Lynn battled her way nearly all the way to the front June 26 trying to overtake winner Spencer Martin. Justin Taylor was also involved in the bump-and-runs late in the race. Expect more of the same on Saturday night. Lynn is tied for second with Zach Ore in the points standings just behind “Tiger” Tommy Neal.
Modified Division going 100 laps
The O’Reilly Auto Parts 100 will be the featured race in a division with several contenders. Four-time defending champion Burt Myers is atop the points list, and he excels at running up front and in the 100-lap races. Another plus for all of the Modified drivers is the extra week to prepare cars.
Junior Miller should be back
It’s hard to believe that Junior Miller, 70, would make his 750th career start if he races Saturday night. Two weeks ago he drove a car owned by John Holleman IV, and Miller and Jason Myers renewed their acquaintances. The Myers family and Miller have been trading paint for years, so few of the regular spectators were surprised. Miller said: "Jason tried to wreck me on the last lap, and I beat him back to the flag…. They're a piece of junk. That's all I can say. ... Both of them. ... What goes around, comes around."
Tight Street Stock Division so far
The tightest race in points is in the Street Stock, where Gerald Robinson Jr. is just two ahead of defending champion Billy Gregg. Christian Joyce has quietly been consistent and is just four points behind Robinson’s lead. Joyce won two weeks ago with Robinson finishing second while Gregg was fourth. It’s a good bet the Street Stock Division points title won’t be settled until the final week of the season.
