Bowman Gray Stadium’s racing season has been officially canceled. Officials with Winston-Salem Speedway, Inc., which runs the NASCAR-sanctioned series, sent an email to drivers on Thursday morning.
Gray Garrison, who is the promoter of the series, said with the coronavirus pandemic not letting up anytime soon it was the right call to make.
“It got to the point where, with the latest guidelines by the governor, we likely wouldn’t be able to get to full capacity for quite a while,” Garrison said about Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to remain at Phase Two where sporting events are allowed to have just 25 fans.
Garrison said that the 72nd season will hopefully be in full swing in April of 2021.
“Our plan is to make that 72nd season the best yet so that’s what we are hoping for,” he said. “It’s unfortunate this where we are as a country, but we are praying and hoping that this thing turns around and we can all be safe again.”
An email that was also sent to Bowman Gray Stadium racing fans said that an extended Phase Two helped in making the decision to cancel the season.
"On July 14, Governor Cooper extended 'Phase 2' of COVID-19 restrictions for another three weeks until August 7," the email said. "During this phase, events such as the racing at Bowman Gray Stadium are not permitted to have more than 25 spectators. We believe it is highly unlikely that Governor Cooper will significantly relax these restrictions in August or even September."
Driver Jason Myers said he wasn’t surprised that the season won’t be happening.
“I was kind of like everybody else in that we had a little hope we could run out there this year,” Myers said. “But we kind of figured it wasn’t going to happen so we just have to ride this thing out as best that we can.”
Myers said he still finds it hard to not get up on summer Saturday mornings and head to Bowman Gray Stadium.
“It’s still strange to me because we’ve been going to the track for as long as I can remember,” Myers said.
Chase Robertson, 15, a third generation driver at the historic track following his grandfather, Gerald, and his father, Mike, was hoping to have a successful second season. He raced as a 14-year-old last season and more than held his own.
"Being that it is my second season, it’s very unfortunate," said Robertson, a rising sophomore at Oak Grove High School. "We had such a good season in 2019, I was really looking forward to building off of that. We will stay focused and be ready for 2021."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.