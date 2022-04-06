 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bowman Gray Stadium racing to offer pay-per-view livestreaming for this season

Bowman Gray Stadium's racing season will begin April 23 and this year there will be a streaming service offered as a way to watch.

Bowman Gray Stadium’s 73rd racing season — which is one of the longest NASCAR-sanctioned series in the country — will offer live streaming for the first time.

But it won’t be cheap.

Thanks to FloRacing, fans can get the Saturday night races for $12.50 a week or $150 for the entire 17-weelk season.

To be in person for the Saturday night races, which are scheduled to start on April 23, adult tickets are $12 each with free parking.

The stadium’s Facebook page made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon with a link to sign up.

The season is 17 weeks long, and if fans pay the yearly fee it would average $8.80 a week.

Gray Garrison, the promoter of the series, didn't return a phone message seeking comment.

Drivers and their crews have had two practice sessions and will have another one on Saturday that’s not open to the public.

Last month, Garrison said he’s looking forward to having a full racing season. In 2021 because of COVID restrictions, the season was shortened to 11 weeks. But with two rainouts, there were only nine full Saturday nights of racing.

“We’re certainly excited about what’s ahead for this season especially with the new asphalt track,” Garrison said last month.

The renovation of Bowman Gray Stadium by the city of Winston-Salem, which owns the historic facility, was completed including a new track.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Bowman Gray Stadium Racing Schedule

April 23: Hayes Jewelers 200 (200-lap Modified race); 40-lap Sportsman race; racing in Street Stock and Stadium Stock

April 30: Modified Twin 25s; Chain Race; racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock

May 7: Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 (100-lap Modified race); racing in Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

May 14: Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50; Twin 25-lap Modified races; Classic Modified race; racing in Sportsman and Stadium Stock

May 21: Great Clips Crash Fest: Skid Race, Chain Race, and Demolition Derby; racing in Modified, Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

May 28: Sportsman 100; double points in all divisions; racing in Modified, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

June 4: 100-lap Modified race; racing in Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

June 11: Thunder Road Grill Stadium Stock 50; Twin 25-lap Modified races; Chain Race; racing in Sportsman and Street Stock

June 18: Thunder Road Grill Twin 50-lap Modified races; racing in Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

June 25: Sportsman 100; Skid Race; racing in Modified, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

July 2: Available as a rain date

July 9: 100-lap Modified race; double points in all divisions; racing in Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

July 16: Truliant Federal Credit Union Night of Destruction; Monster Truck car-crushing; Demolition Derby; racing in Modified, Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

July 23: FOX8 WGHP 100 (100-lap Modified race); racing in Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

July 30: Colors Edge Sportsman 100; Chain Race; racing in Modified, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

Aug. 6: 100-lap Modified race; racing in Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

Aug. 13: Twin 50-lap Modified races; Skid Race; racing in Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

Aug. 20: Carolina Farm Credit 150 (150-lap Modified race); 40-lap Sportsman race; double points in all divisions; racing in Street Stock and Stadium Stock

Aug. 27: Available as a rain date

More information: BowmanGrayRacing.com

