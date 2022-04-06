Bowman Gray Stadium racing to offer pay-per-view livestreaming for this season

Bowman Gray Stadium’s 73rd racing season — which is one of the longest NASCAR-sanctioned series in the country — will offer live streaming for the first time.

But it won’t be cheap.

Thanks to FloRacing, fans can get the Saturday night races for $12.50 a week or $150 for the entire 17-weelk season.

To be in person for the Saturday night races, which are scheduled to start on April 23, adult tickets are $12 each with free parking.

The stadium’s Facebook page made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon with a link to sign up.

The season is 17 weeks long, and if fans pay the yearly fee it would average $8.80 a week.

Gray Garrison, the promoter of the series, didn't return a phone message seeking comment.

Drivers and their crews have had two practice sessions and will have another one on Saturday that’s not open to the public.

Last month, Garrison said he’s looking forward to having a full racing season. In 2021 because of COVID restrictions, the season was shortened to 11 weeks. But with two rainouts, there were only nine full Saturday nights of racing.

“We’re certainly excited about what’s ahead for this season especially with the new asphalt track,” Garrison said last month.

The renovation of Bowman Gray Stadium by the city of Winston-Salem, which owns the historic facility, was completed including a new track.

