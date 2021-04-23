Bowman Gray Stadium racing will take the green flag in June

“We look forward to being ‘back to normal’ with a full schedule of racing every Saturday night,” Winston-Salem Speedway, Inc. said in a statement. “Plenty of general admission tickets will be available for purchase at the ticket gates for the same family-friendly prices fans have enjoyed for years.”

Bowman Gray Stadium seats between 15,000 and 17,000 and since the 2020 season was cancelled it's a good bet there will be a full house on June 5.

Burt Myers, the four-time defending champion in the Modified Division, didn’t learn about the opening night until everybody else did on Friday morning.

“I’m glad they have picked a date,” said Myers, who along with Tim Brown has each won the points championships 10 times in their outstanding careers. “We’ve just kind of been sitting here with our helmets in our hands waiting to drive so this is definitely some good news.”

Myers said he will likely race two times at other tracks before the June 5 opener, and will also take advantage of the two practice days Bowman Gray Stadium will likely hold for the drivers.

“I’ve heard that we will get two days over there so that will help all of us to sort of get back out there and get some laps in,” Myers said.

