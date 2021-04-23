Bowman Gray Stadium racing will take the green flag in June

Bowman Gray Stadium’s auto racing season has another start date – June 5.
One of NASCAR’s oldest racing series on the East Coast made the announcement Friday morning.
“At Gov. Cooper's recent press conference, he announced his intention to remove all restrictions on mass gathering capacity and social distancing starting June 1,” a news release from Winston-Salem Speedway Inc. stated. "With that exciting development, we are pleased to announce that we will be kicking off our 2021 racing season on June 5 with the Hayes Jewelers 200 for the Modifieds - along with racing for the Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock Divisions.”
This season will be the 72nd for racing at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Gray Garrison, the promoter of the racing series, said earlier this week he was optimistic that they could open this summer.
Part of Cooper’s plan on June 1 is to have full capacity at outdoor events if the trends continue on vaccinations in our state.
Garrison said shortly after Cooper’s announcement earlier this week that he and his staff would have a meeting with the city of Winston-Salem, which owns the track. Garrison’s hope was to have an announcement within the next week.
Instead, it only took two days for the city and Winston-Salem Speedway, Inc. to come to an agreement on an opening night.
“We look forward to being ‘back to normal’ with a full schedule of racing every Saturday night,” Winston-Salem Speedway, Inc. said in a statement. “Plenty of general admission tickets will be available for purchase at the ticket gates for the same family-friendly prices fans have enjoyed for years.”
Bowman Gray Stadium seats between 15,000 and 17,000 and since the 2020 season was cancelled it's a good bet there will be a full house on June 5.
Burt Myers, the four-time defending champion in the Modified Division, didn’t learn about the opening night until everybody else did on Friday morning.
“I’m glad they have picked a date,” said Myers, who along with Tim Brown has each won the points championships 10 times in their outstanding careers. “We’ve just kind of been sitting here with our helmets in our hands waiting to drive so this is definitely some good news.”
Myers said he will likely race two times at other tracks before the June 5 opener, and will also take advantage of the two practice days Bowman Gray Stadium will likely hold for the drivers.
“I’ve heard that we will get two days over there so that will help all of us to sort of get back out there and get some laps in,” Myers said.
