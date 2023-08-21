Bowman Gray Stadium’s final night of racing went a tad long thanks to caution flags, Victory Lane celebrations and the extra drama.

The sold-out stadium with 13,500 or so fans didn’t much care how long it took on Saturday night. They were staying for the duration.

The 75th season ended with a bang, leaving fans wanting more. Unfortunately, they’ll have wait until the third week of April in 2024 for it to start again.

Promoters couldn’t have asked for better weather or drama as the four divisions crowned champions.

What makes it interesting is three of the four champions all won their first titles in Chase Robertson (Sportsman), Christian Joyce (Street Stock) and Brandon Ward (Modified). Only the steady A.J. Sanders (Stadium Stock) had been a champion before. It was Sanders’ fourth title of his long career at the Stadium.

All the drivers and crews will start from scratch next spring. That gives them plenty of time to fix their cars and heal their bruised egos.

Here are five observations from the just concluded season:

1. Amber Lynn won’t be back full-time next season at the stadium and her fan base is one of the biggest that comes out every Saturday night. That can’t be good for the promoters of the weekly series as she spreads her wings to race at other tracks. Lynn, 24, is the all-time winningest female driver in stadium history with 11 victories.

2. The fan support throughout the season was very good despite some uncomfortably hot nights. The biggest crowd of the season, at least in my estimation, was Saturday night where more than 13,500 crammed into the stadium. And the event went extra-long because of the down time between races but not a lot of fans had left by 11:30 p.m.

3. Some had speculated that there might not be as many fans who come because FloRacing is live-streaming all the races for a fee. FloRacing has broadcast the last two seasons and I haven’t seen any let up in fans coming to the stadium. It’s nice to have the option to watch the races from home but the experience of Bowman Gray Stadium racing is seeing it live and in person.

4. The parity throughout all four divisions is good because that keeps more drivers in contention. By my count there were 73 official races through the four divisions and there were 28 different drivers that won at least one race.

5. Several times before the races, I was able to duck into the field house and attend the driver’s meetings. I didn’t do it often but when I did the drivers were cordial with each other and even found time to joke a little bit. Each of the divisions have their meetings each Saturday, and they weren’t tense at all. The tension comes a little later when they put their race helmets on and get to the track in their cars.

And finally, three

things you won’t

see this off-season:1. Burt Myers buying speedy dry at a local auto parts store.

2. Amber Lynn and Tommy Neal having lunch together.

3. Tim Brown and Justin Snow going out to dinner together.

