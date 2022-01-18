 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bowman Gray Stadium's 73rd season of racing will have a full 17-week schedule
080121-wsj-spt-bowmangray

Tim Brown was the Modified Division champion in 2021, which was shortened to nine weeks of racing because of the pandemic.

 Bruce Chapman Photo

Drivers for Bowman Gray Stadium racing will have new track to run on in April

Bowman Gray Stadium racing fans will get a bonus this spring when the 73rd season gets the green flag – a full season.

The schedule was released earlier this month and 17 weeks of racing in all four divisions will fill out the spring and the summer months.

“We’re excited because we haven’t had a full season since 2019,” said Gray Garrison, the promoter of one of the oldest NASCAR-sanctioned racing series in the country. “And with the new (asphalt) track that’s now in place, I think it’s going to really make a difference and I know the drivers are excited about that.”

Because of COVID-19 the 2020 season was cancelled and last summer the series got a late start because it wasn’t until June when full attendance at outdoor events was allowed. This meant the season was shortened to 11 weeks, but with two rainouts there were only nine racing Saturday nights.

The season will open on April 23 with the Hayes Jewelers 200 Modified race and the final weekend of racing is scheduled for Aug. 20 with the featured Carolina Farm Credit 150-lap Modified race.

In between those weekends will be plenty of good, hard racing between the Modified, Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions.

“The great equalizer in all of this is the new track because a lot of the drivers had sort of had their cars set up for the old track,” Garrison said about the track that was installed by the city of Winston-Salem which owns Bowman Gray Stadium. “Now you might as well throw all of that out the window because the track is going to be faster and it will take some time to get their set ups right.”

071121-wsj-spt-bowmangray

Tim Brown (83) battles William Smith (99) and Burt Myers (1) during a race this past summer. The drivers will have a new track this season after the old one was pulled up and replaced with new asphalt. 

Burt Myers, a 10-time champion in the Modified Division, says the strategy for him in a full season doesn’t change much from a year ago. During the nine weeks of racing, Myers won just one time, and lost to Tim Brown by a few points in the battle for the points’ championship. Brown won his 11th points title.

“With the 17-week season there’s a little room for forgiveness, but it’s the same goal and that’s be consistent each week and try and win races along the way,” Myers said.

As for the new track, Myers said drivers are all looking forward to it because it will give them all what he called "free grip.”

“I don’t care what your set up was before with the new asphalt there’ll be more grip and the cars will be able to go faster,” Myers said. “The drivers all welcome the new asphalt, but it still will come down to having good equipment and good tires, so that’s why practice will be even more important once we get out there in April…I can’t wait.”

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

2022 Bowman Gray Stadium Schedule

April 23: Hayes Jewelers 200 (200-lap Modified race); 40-lap Sportsman race; Racing in Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions

April 30: Modified Twin 25s; Chain Race; Racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

May 7: Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 (100-lap Modified race); Racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

May 14: Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50; Twin 25-lap Modified races; Classic Modified race; Racing in Sportsman and Stadium Stock divisions

May 21: Great Clips Crash Fest: Skid Race, Chain Race, and Demolition Derby; Racing in Modified, Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

May 28: Sportsman 100; double-point awards in all divisions; Racing in Modified, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

June 4: 100-lap Modified race; Racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

June 11: Thunder Road Grill Stadium Stock 50; Twin 25-lap Modified races; Chain Race; Racing in Sportsman and Street Stock divisions

June 18: Thunder Road Grill Twin 50-lap Modified races; Racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

June 25: Sportsman 100; Skid Race; Racing in Modified, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

July 2: Available as a rain date

July 9: 100-lap Modified race; double-point awards in all divisions; Racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

July 16: Truliant Federal Credit Union Night of Destruction; Monster Truck car-crushing; Demolition Derby; Racing in Modified, Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

July 23: FOX8 WGHP 100 (100-lap Modified race); Racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

July 30: Colors Edge Sportsman 100; Chain Race; Racing in Modified, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

Aug. 6: 100-lap Modified race; Racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

Aug. 13: Twin 50-lap Modified races; Skid Race; Racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

Aug. 20: Carolina Farm Credit 150 (150-lap Modified race); 40-lap Sportsman race; double-point awards in all divisions; Racing in Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions

Aug. 27: Available as a rain date

Bowman Gray Stadium website

