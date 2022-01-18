Bowman Gray Stadium's 73rd season of racing will have a full 17-week schedule

Bowman Gray Stadium racing fans will get a bonus this spring when the 73rd season gets the green flag – a full season.

The schedule was released earlier this month and 17 weeks of racing in all four divisions will fill out the spring and the summer months.

“We’re excited because we haven’t had a full season since 2019,” said Gray Garrison, the promoter of one of the oldest NASCAR-sanctioned racing series in the country. “And with the new (asphalt) track that’s now in place, I think it’s going to really make a difference and I know the drivers are excited about that.”

Because of COVID-19 the 2020 season was cancelled and last summer the series got a late start because it wasn’t until June when full attendance at outdoor events was allowed. This meant the season was shortened to 11 weeks, but with two rainouts there were only nine racing Saturday nights.

The season will open on April 23 with the Hayes Jewelers 200 Modified race and the final weekend of racing is scheduled for Aug. 20 with the featured Carolina Farm Credit 150-lap Modified race.

In between those weekends will be plenty of good, hard racing between the Modified, Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions.