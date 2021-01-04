Bowman Gray Stadium's racing schedule is out; now fingers are crossed

Bowman Gray Stadium's 72nd season of racing is scheduled to open April 17 with the featured race the Hayes Jewelers 200 in the Modified Division.
“This is traditionally the time of year where we release our schedule, so we’re not doing anything out of the ordinary,” said track promoter Gray Garrison. “We are hoping for the best and, obviously, there’s some unknowns out there, but we want to be ready so we are have all systems go at this point.”
The 2021 schedule, following the cancellation of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, covers 18 weekends, with rain dates available on July 3 and Aug. 28.
Four divisions – Modified, Sportsman, Street and Stadium – race for points each Saturday night.
Garrison said last summer that full capacity would make racing viable for Winston-Salem Speedway Inc., which rents the facility from the city of Winston-Salem.
Gov. Roy Cooper allowed 7% capacity at outdoor sporting venues this fall. Bowman Gray Stadium seats 17,000, and 7% capacity would mean about 2,890 spectators. The stadium was nearly full on most Saturday nights during the 2019 season.
“It’s a numbers game,” Garrison said of allowed attendance. “Honestly we don’t know what the governor will decide. We are still 3½ months away from our opener.”
March 27 has been set as the start of practice.
“The drivers, I know, are excited that there are some dates to work with and our schedule is out,” Garrison said.
Purses for drivers and rent for the facility come from paying customers, Garrison said. At $12 for adults with several Ladies Nights featuring $2 tickets, Bowman Gray is one of the best bargains in Winston-Salem.
“We always have had free parking as well,” Garrison said. “We just have to make sure we can help the drivers with their racing efforts, and we need money to do that. There’s a lot of uncertainty, but this (pandemic) is spilling into the second year now because last year we kept holding out hope we could race, but it wasn’t meant to be.
“We’ll keeping our fingers crossed.”
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
336-727-4081