Bowman Gray Stadium's racing schedule is out; now fingers are crossed

Bowman Gray Stadium's 72nd season of racing is scheduled to open April 17 with the featured race the Hayes Jewelers 200 in the Modified Division.

“This is traditionally the time of year where we release our schedule, so we’re not doing anything out of the ordinary,” said track promoter Gray Garrison. “We are hoping for the best and, obviously, there’s some unknowns out there, but we want to be ready so we are have all systems go at this point.”

The 2021 schedule, following the cancellation of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, covers 18 weekends, with rain dates available on July 3 and Aug. 28.

Four divisions – Modified, Sportsman, Street and Stadium – race for points each Saturday night.

Garrison said last summer that full capacity would make racing viable for Winston-Salem Speedway Inc., which rents the facility from the city of Winston-Salem.

Gov. Roy Cooper allowed 7% capacity at outdoor sporting venues this fall. Bowman Gray Stadium seats 17,000, and 7% capacity would mean about 2,890 spectators. The stadium was nearly full on most Saturday nights during the 2019 season.