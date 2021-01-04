 Skip to main content
Bowman Gray Stadium's racing schedule is out; now fingers are crossed
Bowman Gray Stadium's racing schedule is out; now fingers are crossed

  • John Dell

Bowman Gray Stadium's 72nd season of racing is scheduled to open April 17 with the featured race the Hayes Jewelers 200 in the Modified Division.

“This is traditionally the time of year where we release our schedule, so we’re not doing anything out of the ordinary,” said track promoter Gray Garrison. “We are hoping for the best and, obviously, there’s some unknowns out there, but we want to be ready so we are have all systems go at this point.”

Bowman Gray Racing July 20 2019

Fans fill the stands during a Saturday night in 2019 at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The 2021 schedule, following the cancellation of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, covers 18 weekends, with rain dates available on July 3 and Aug. 28.

Four divisions – Modified, Sportsman, Street and Stadium – race for points each Saturday night.

Garrison said last summer that full capacity would make racing viable for Winston-Salem Speedway Inc., which rents the facility from the city of Winston-Salem.

Bowman Gray Racing July 20 2019

Bryan Sykes lifts Nate Gregg to celebrate Gregg's win in a 20-lap Street Stock race in July 2019.

Gov. Roy Cooper allowed 7% capacity at outdoor sporting venues this fall. Bowman Gray Stadium seats 17,000, and 7% capacity would mean about 2,890 spectators. The stadium was nearly full on most Saturday nights during the 2019 season.

“It’s a numbers game,” Garrison said of allowed attendance. “Honestly we don’t know what the governor will decide. We are still 3½ months away from our opener.”

March 27 has been set as the start of practice.

“The drivers, I know, are excited that there are some dates to work with and our schedule is out,” Garrison said.

Bowman Gray Racing July 20 2019

Spectators watch racing at Bowman Gray Stadium in July 2019.

Purses for drivers and rent for the facility come from paying customers, Garrison said. At $12 for adults with several Ladies Nights featuring $2 tickets, Bowman Gray is one of the best bargains in Winston-Salem.

“We always have had free parking as well,” Garrison said. “We just have to make sure we can help the drivers with their racing efforts, and we need money to do that. There’s a lot of uncertainty, but this (pandemic) is spilling into the second year now because last year we kept holding out hope we could race, but it wasn’t meant to be.

“We’ll keeping our fingers crossed.”

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

2021 Bowman Gray Stadium schedule

April 17: Hayes Jewelers 200 (200-lap Modified race); 40-lap Sportsman race. Plus racing in Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions

April 24: Modified Twin 25s; Chain Race. Plus racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

May 1: Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 (100-lap Modified race). Plus rac-ing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

May 8: Street Stock 50; Twin 25-lap Modified races; Classic Modified race. Plus racing in Sportsman and Stadium Stock divisions

May 15: Great Clips Crash Fest: Skid Race, Chain Race, and Demolition Derby. Plus racing in Modified, Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

May 22: Sportsman 100; double-point awards in all divisions. Plus racing in Modified, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

May 29: 100-lap Modified race; $2 Ladies' Night. Plus racing in Sports-man, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

June 5: Stadium Stock 50; Twin 25-lap Modified races; Chain Race. Plus racing in Sportsman and Street Stock divisions

June 12: Twin 50-lap Modified races. Plus racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

June 19: 100-lap Modified race. Plus racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

June 26: Sportsman 100; Skid Race. Plus racing in Modified, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

July 3: Available as a rain date

July 10: O'Reilly Auto Parts 100 (100-lap Modified race); $2 Ladies' Night; double-point awards in all divisions. Plus racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

July 17: Night of Destruction; Monster Truck car-crushing; Demolition Derby. Plus racing in Modified, Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

July 24: Sportsman 100; Chain Race. Plus racing in Modified, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

July 31: 100-lap Modified race. Plus racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

Aug. 7: Twin 50-lap Modified races. Plus racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

Aug. 14: Modified Twin 25s; Skid Race. Plus racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

Aug. 21: Carolina Farm Credit 150 (150-lap Modified race); 40-lap Sportsman race; double-point awards in all divisions. Plus racing in Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions

Aug. 28: Available as a rain date

Information: bowmangrayracing.com

2019 points standings

Modified Division

1. Burt Myers 649

2. James Civali 626

3. Tim Brown 606

4. Brandon Ward 554

5. Jonathan Brown 549

Sportsman Division

1. Justin Taylor 708

2. Tommy Neal 676

3. Dylan Ward 658

4. Michael Adams 620

5. Kyle Southern 613

Street Stock Division

1. Billy Gregg 690

2. Jeremy Warren 688

3. Jacob Creed 656

4. David Creed 642

5. Brian Wall 610

Stadium Stock Division

1. Chuck Wall 666

2. A.J. Sanders 650

3. Brandon Brendle 628

4. Grayson Keaton 600

5. Tyler McDonald 586

Breaking News