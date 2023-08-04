Rain got in the way last week at Bowman Gray Stadium with the action being cancelled, but the forecast looks promising for Saturday night.

With just three weeks left in the 75th season of racing there’s not a lot of time left in each of the four divisions.

This week’s featured race will be the Ortega 100 lapper in the Modified Division.

Nothing has been decided in any of the four divisions in the points’ races.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first race is at 8 p.m.

Here’s a rundown of what’s ahead for Saturday

• Ortega 100 for the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series

• Twin 20s for the McDowell Heating and Air Sportsman Series

• One 20-lapper for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series

• One or two 15-lap races for the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

• Midway Mobile Storage Chain Race

Tickets

$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available at stadium gates or on-line with advance purchase

Parking

Free

Winners from two weeks ago

Jason Myers (Modified); Zack Ore, Riley Neal (Sportsman); Brad Lewis (Street Stock); A.J. Sanders, Tyler Bush (Stadium Stock)

