Brandon Brendle holds off A.J. Sanders to win 50-lap Stadium Stock on Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium

Fleming couldn’t help but notice the other drivers paying homage to him who showed up in Victory Lane.

“The best drivers in the country run at Bowman Gray Stadium and I’m just fortunate to be able to do this,” Fleming said.

In the first Sportsman Division race, Amber Lynn grabbed the lead on lap seven and never looked back. Lynn, who is trying to become the first woman in the track’s history to win the Sportsman Division, won her fourth career race.

Sterling Plemmons was second as Lynn needed a late restart after a caution but never wavered.

“On that caution that was late it was a green-white caution and I thought I was going to get dumped but we did and we ran our race,” Lynn said.

In the second Sportsman Division race, Spencer Martin won his second race of the season. He beat Kirk Sheets to the finish with Tiger Tommy Neal third.

Notes: Chase Robertson will be putting on another helmet on Monday with the start of football practice at Oak Grove High School. Robertson, 16, who is in his second full season in the Sportsman Division and is rising junior at Oak Grove, will be full bore with football and racing over the next three weeks. “I would say wearing a football helmet is easier,” Robertson said. Also on Saturday night Robertson picked up the John Barrow Law Offices Race to Your Defense Award because of his bad luck in the wreck-filled Sportsman 100 lap race last weekend…. John Holleman IV had the fastest lap in Modified qualifying and started on the pole for the first 25-lap race. Holleman started the night eighth in the points’ standings…. This Saturday the Fox 8 WGHP 100 Modified Division will be the featured race. There will also be races in the other division as well as a popular demolition derby to wrap up the action.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.