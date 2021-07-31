 Skip to main content
Brandon Brendle holds off A.J. Sanders to win 50-lap Stadium Stock on Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium
Rolling across the finish line side by side and swapping paint, Brandon Brendle had just enough to hold off A.J. Sanders in the longest race of the season for the Stadium Stock Division at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday night.

In front of about 11,000 fans in the Thunder Road Grill Stadium featured race, Brendle won it for the fifth time in his career.

“That was fun,” said Brendle, who is in a tight points’ race for the championship and helped his cause with the win. “I wouldn’t have it any other way, especially with A.J. That dude is the man and he’s actually someone all of us look up to.”

Sanders had the lead for most of the race after pole-sitter Chuck Wall lost his rear bumper and ended up fading.

Sanders stayed close after losing the lead to Brendle and on the last two laps had his chances.

“I knew going into that I had nothing to lose,” Sanders said. “So I wanted to win it pretty bad, but I didn’t want to be the butt either.”

She took the lead in lap seven and held on for the win

Wall, the defending champion, lost his rear bumper early and then lost a rocker arm later in the race that forced him to the pits for two laps.

“I knew after tonight one of us four would probably be out of it (the chase for the points title) and I guess that’s me,” Wall said. “I just have never had much luck in this race even when I’ve had the fastest car so it was just one of those nights.”

John Holleman IV did something that hasn’t been done since 1953, winning from the pole in the Modified Division as a rookie. Holleman accomplished that in the first 25-lap Modified race to do it for the first time since Glen Wood in 1953.

It was Holleman’s third win of the year as he led from flag to flag withstanding four caution flags. Brandon Ward was second and Burt Myers, who was in his backup care, finished third. Points’ leader Tim Brown finished sixth.

He is first rookie in the Modified to win from the pole since 1953

“It’s amazing to get three wins over in this division,” said Holleman, who has raced in two other divisions over his 10 years at the track. “I’m just learning every day and my team is doing the same so we are just happy right now.”

In the second Modified race, “The Showstopper” Chris Fleming showed he’s still got a little left in the tank as he held off Tim Brown over 25 laps to get the victory.

Fleming, 62, is one of the more popular drivers at the track because of his deep family ties to the stadium. There’s a reason three other drivers left the pits to be in Victory Lane with Fleming.

“This means everything to me, and mama’s sick and it’s been a battle so I’m just glad to get back into the winner’s circle,” said Fleming who won his 11th career race and won for the first time since June of 2019.

Fleming couldn’t help but notice the other drivers paying homage to him who showed up in Victory Lane.

“The best drivers in the country run at Bowman Gray Stadium and I’m just fortunate to be able to do this,” Fleming said.

In the first Sportsman Division race, Amber Lynn grabbed the lead on lap seven and never looked back. Lynn, who is trying to become the first woman in the track’s history to win the Sportsman Division, won her fourth career race.

Sterling Plemmons was second as Lynn needed a late restart after a caution but never wavered.

Chris Fleming leads flag to flag in the second 25-lap Modified race

“On that caution that was late it was a green-white caution and I thought I was going to get dumped but we did and we ran our race,” Lynn said.

In the second Sportsman Division race, Spencer Martin won his second race of the season. He beat Kirk Sheets to the finish with Tiger Tommy Neal third.

Notes: Chase Robertson will be putting on another helmet on Monday with the start of football practice at Oak Grove High School. Robertson, 16, who is in his second full season in the Sportsman Division and is rising junior at Oak Grove, will be full bore with football and racing over the next three weeks. “I would say wearing a football helmet is easier,” Robertson said. Also on Saturday night Robertson picked up the John Barrow Law Offices Race to Your Defense Award because of his bad luck in the wreck-filled Sportsman 100 lap race last weekend…. John Holleman IV had the fastest lap in Modified qualifying and started on the pole for the first 25-lap race. Holleman started the night eighth in the points’ standings…. This Saturday the Fox 8 WGHP 100 Modified Division will be the featured race. There will also be races in the other division as well as a popular demolition derby to wrap up the action.

Saturday's Results

MCDOWELL HEATING AND AIR SPORTSMAN SERIES

Race One: 20 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN PURSE

1 2 Amber Lynn Walkertown, NC 315

2 03 Sterling Plemmons Winston-Salem, NC 215

3 21 Tommy Neal Rural Hall, NC 175

4 22 Wesley Thompson Advance, NC 145

5 55 Zack Ore Lexington, NC 130

6 12 Justin Taylor Kernersville, NC 170

7 5 Spencer Martin Wallburg, NC 85

8 6 Kirk Sheets Pfafftown, NC 75

9 38 Mitch Gales Thomasville, NC 65

10 19 Michael Adams Yadkinville, NC 60

11 08 Jacob Creed Mt Airy, NC 55

12 92 Kyle Southern Rural Hall, NC 50

13 9 Ronnie Bassett Winston-Salem, NC 45

14 31 Chase Robertson Winston-Salem, NC 90

15 54 Braden Mills Winston-Salem, NC 35

16 81 Zack Clifton Walkertown, NC 35

BRAD’S GOLF CARS MODIFIED SERIES

Race One: 25 laps

1 69 John Holleman Winston-Salem, NC 870

2 04 Brandon Ward Winston-Salem, NC 520

3 1 Burt Myers Kernersville, NC 545

4 4 Jason Myers Walnut Cove, NC 395

5 75 Lee Jeffreys Wallburg, NC 370

6 83 Tim Brown Tobaccoville, NC 270

7 65 Danny Bohn Mooresville, NC 255

8 16 Chris Fleming Mount Airy, NC 240

9 5 Randy Butner Pfafftown, NC 225

10 12 Dean Ward Winston-Salem, NC 215

11 79 James Civali Davidson, NC 205

12 53 Joseph Brown Winston-Salem, NC 195

13 24 Max Zachem Preston, CT 190

14 18 Daniel Yates Lexington, NC 185

15 3 Danny Propst Monroe, NC 180

16 7 Dylan Ward Winston-Salem, NC 175

17 99 William Smith Mount Airy, NC 170

18 44 Daniel Beeson Kernersville, NC 165

19 45 Lee Stimpson Lewisville, NC 160

20 6 Chris Williams Martinsville, VA 155

21 88 Brad Robbins Winston-Salem, NC 105

22 22 Jonathan Brown Winston-Salem, NC 105

23 05 Bussy Beavers Trinity, NC 105

24 01 Jason Southern Winston-Salem, NC 105

25 77 Susan Harwell Jonesville, NC 105

BRAD’S GOLF CARS MODIFIED SERIES

Race Two: 25 laps

1 16 Chris Fleming Mount Airy, NC 770

2 83 Tim Brown Tobaccoville, NC 520

3 75 Lee Jeffreys Wallburg, NC 445

4 1 Burt Myers Kernersville, NC 395

5 4 Jason Myers Walnut Cove, NC 370

6 65 Danny Bohn Mooresville, NC 270

7 04 Brandon Ward Winston-Salem, NC 255

8 5 Randy Butner Pfafftown, NC 240

9 18 Daniel Yates Lexington, NC 225

10 24 Max Zachem Preston, CT 215

11 22 Jonathan Brown Winston-Salem, NC 205

12 3 Danny Propst Monroe, NC 195

13 44 Daniel Beeson Kernersville, NC 190

14 7 Dylan Ward Winston-Salem, NC 185

15 45 Lee Stimpson Lewisville, NC 180

16 12 Dean Ward Winston-Salem, NC 175

17 99 William Smith Mount Airy, NC 170

18 79 James Civali Davidson, NC 165

19 53 Joseph Brown Winston-Salem, NC 160

20 69 John Holleman Winston-Salem, NC 155

21 6 Chris Williams Martinsville, VA 105

22 88 Brad Robbins Winston-Salem, NC 105

23 05 Bussy Beavers Trinity, NC 105

24 77 Susan Harwell Jonesville, NC 105

25 01 Jason Southern Winston-Salem, NC 105

MCDOWELL HEATING AND AIR SPORTSMAN SERIES

Race Two: 20 laps

1       5       Spencer Martin  Wallburg, NC    315

2       6       Kirk Sheets     Pfafftown, NC   215

3       21      Tommy Neal      Rural Hall, NC  175

4       55      Zack Ore        Lexington, NC   145

5       92      Kyle Southern   Rural Hall, NC  130

6       08      Jacob Creed     Mt Airy, NC     95

7       19      Michael Adams   Yadkinville, NC 85

8       9       Ronnie Bassett Jr.      Winston-Salem, NC       75

9       22      Wesley Thompson Advance, NC     65

10      2       Amber Lynn      Walkertown, NC  60

11      54      Braden Mills    Winston-Salem, NC       55

12      03      Sterling Plemmons       Winston-Salem, NC       50

13      12      Justin Taylor   Kernersville, NC        45

14      38      Mitch Gales     Thomasville, NC 40

15      31      Chase Robertson Winston-Salem, NC       35

Q104.1 STADIUM STOCK SERIES

Thunder Road Grill Stadium Stock 50

FINISH  CAR     DRIVER          HOMETOWN PURSE

1       9       Brandon Brendle Tobaccoville, NC        295

2       24      A.J. Sanders    Mocksville, NC  225

3       80      Luke Smith      Advance, NC     185

4       1       Grayson Keaton  Mocksville, NC  160

5       90      Robert Strmiska Lexington, NC   140

6       69      Brandon Crotts  King, NC        120

7       13      Zack Staley     Lexington, NC   110

8       66      Blaine Curry    Lexington, NC   100

9       7       Chris Allison   Mocksville, NC  90

10      54      Justin Owens    Walnut Cove, NC 90

11      40      Kenny Dixon     Pfafftown, NC   55

12      46      Wyatt Sapp      Kernersville, NC        55

13      43      Todd Barnhardt  Mocksville, NC  55

14      27      Austin Cates    Tobaccoville, NC        55

15      12      Levi Holt       Kernersville, NC        50

16      23      Blake Spears    Lexington, NC   45

17      64      Steven Truell   Midway, NC       45

18      17      Andy Southern   Lexington, NC   45

19      74      Matt Alley      Walnut Cove, NC 45

LAW OFFICES OF JOHN BARROW STREET STOCK SERIES: 20 laps

1 28 Nate Gregg Lexington, NC 195

2 98 Billy Gregg Lexington, NC 195

3 99 Bryan Sykes Winston-Salem, NC 115

4 97 Jeremy Warren Winston-Salem, NC 100

5 02 David Creed Mount Airy, NC 90

6 40 Taylor Robbins Winston-Salem, NC 80

7 88 Austin Jones Clemmons, NC 75

8 22 Brian Wall Winston-Salem, NC 70

9 15 Nick Wall Pfafftown, NC 65

10 1 Christian Joyce Trinity, NC 60

11 00 Donnie Martin Winston-Salem, NC 40

12 79 Conner Shaw Walnut Cove, NC 40

13 10 Kendell Craig Hartless Winston-Salem, NC 40

14 13 Kevin Gilbert Mocksville, NC 40

15 3 Dennis Lanier Lexington, NC 40

20      71      James Allison   Mocksville, NC  45

21      39      Patrick Mullen  Lexington, NC   45

22      81      Chuck Wall      Lexington, NC   95

23      55      Jeremy Smith    King, NC        45

24      14      Ken Bridges     King, NC        45

25      28      Robert Mabe     Germanton, NC   45

26      03      Cody Gum        Clemmons, NC    45

27      31      Kyler Staley    Lexington, NC   45

28      33      DJ Dean Thomasville, NC 45

