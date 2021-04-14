 Skip to main content
Brandon Einstein of Clemmons wins third golf tournament of the season for High Point University
Brandon Einstein won his third career tournament at High Point University on Tuesday.

 High Point University Photo

Brandon Einstein, a redshirt sophomore from Clemmons, shot 69 on Tuesday to win the individual title for High Point University in Estero, Fla.

Einstein won for the third time this season as the Panthers finished fourth as a team in the Old Corkscrew Intercollegiate.

Einstein, a graduate of Forsyth Country Day, started the round with a two-stroke lead and despite some struggles on the front side got it back together later in his round.

“He only hit two greens on the front nine but his attitude and mental composure never changed,” said Coach Brady Gregor. “You could feel that the tournament was his, and it was fun to watch him go out there and take it.”

Einstein, who was last year’s Forsyth Championship winner, is just one win away from tying the school record for most wins in a career. His three wins trail only teammate Chase Wilson, a senior who has four career wins.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

