CLEMMONS – Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic Brandon Einstein hasn’t been able to see his grandparents much this summer as he's been keeping a safe distance.
On Sunday during the final round of the 73rd Forsyth Championship his grandparents, Clarice and Freddie who have been married for 56 years, weren’t about to miss a historic victory for Brandon. Freddie won the county’s biggest amateur tournament in 1973 and now it was his grandson’s turn to add another Einstein to the impressive list of champions.
“It was so cool having them here,” said Brandon, who fired a 3 under 67 on Sunday at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course to win by a whopping nine shots over Blake Brantley. “This tournament means a lot to my dad (Greg) and to our family, so I just wanted to do what I could to win it.”
Einstein, a redshirt sophomore at High Point University, finished the 54 holes tournament at 15 under par with rounds of 65-66-67 for one of the most lopsided victories in tournament history. Brantley, who will play golf at Princeton starting in the fall of 2021, shook his head afterwards about how good Einstein played.
“I saw this for three days and he didn’t miss a thing,” Brantley said. “It was pretty impressive to go out as the tournament favorite and then back it up the way he did.”
After Einstein finished off his round on 18 with a two-putt par he didn’t much care about COVID-19 protocol because one of the first to greet him with a big hug was 77-year-old Freddie. And soon after that Einstein’s father, who has come close to winning the Forsyth Championship himself through the years, couldn’t hold back the tears as he hugged his son.
Brandon became the first grandson of a former champion to win the tournament. The Einstein’s are also the second family to win the tournament in different generations. The other family to do it was the father-son combination of Claude and Eric Lawhon. Claude won the tournament in 1988 and Eric won it in 1998.
“This is just wonderful to see Brandon win like this,” Freddie said. “I had to be out here to watch, so this means a lot.”
Brandon, who had last year’s winner Stuart Fuller, as his caddie for three days made the turn on Sunday with a 10-shot lead. He birdied seven, eighth and nine and then added another birdie on the 11th hole.
His lone bogey was on the 14th hole but it hardly mattered because his lead was so big.
“I just stayed patient and tried to hit fairway and greens,” said Einstein, who finished runner-up in the tournament last year to Fuller and in 2017 to Uly Grisette. “And it was great having Stu out there with me because he vetoed some things I wanted to do so he helped me tremendously.”
Brantley, who shot 69, was a distant second while 53-year-old Chris Logan, who was yet again in contention as he was trying to win his fourth Forsyth Championship title, shot 72 and tied for third with Avery Papalia, who will be a senior at St. Francis (Pa.) College. Papalia shot a 2 under 68 to jump up the leaderboard in the final round.
Jeremy Ray, who also played in the final foursome with Einstein, shot a 71 and finished 12 shots behind all alone in fifth place.
“Brandon was outstanding and I think he’s one of the best college players in the country,” said Ray, who won the 2012 Forsyth Championship. “It was amazing how he was so steady and really just dominated the field.”
When Freddie won the Forsyth Championship in 1973 there was no such thing as Twitter or social media. Freddie was asked what he might have tweeted out after his victory so many years ago.
“I probably would have said something like three of the luckiest days of my life,” Freddie said with a smile.
Brandon didn’t know what he might send out through social media, but one thing was certain is he wasn’t lucky he was very good over 54 holes.
“This was a lot of fun,” Brandon said. “I think I’ve made my family pretty proud.”
