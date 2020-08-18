Brandon Einstein of Clemmons, who easily won the Forsyth Championship by nine shots earlier this month, continued his outstanding play with a 4 under 67 on Tuesday at the 96th Carolinas Open at Forsyth Country Club.
Einstein, a redshirt sophomore at High Point University, is tied for the lead with Davis Richards, a pro from Raleigh.
The Carolinas Open is for PGA members and associates from the Carolinas PGA section as well as amateurs from both North and South Carolina.
Tied for third after shooting 68 were amateurs Christian Castillo, Easton Paxton and James Mishoe and Kyle Akins of Fuguay Varina.
Sitting two shots back after shooting 69 were four golfers, among them Aaron O’Callaghan, an assistant golf coach at Wake Forest and Tommy Gibson, an assistant pro at Old Town Club.
There were 10 golfers who shot 1 under 70 and among them were Steve Scott, who lives in Winston-Salem and is a member at Old Town and a pro at The Outpost Club, and Chris Harlow of Greensboro, who runs the Precision Golf School.
The final round of the 36-hole tournament will be Wednesday.
