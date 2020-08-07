Brandon Einstein, who is looking for his first Forsyth Championship title, fired a 6 under 65 on Friday in the first round at Reynolds Park Golf Course.
Einstein, a rising redshirt junior at High Point University, has a two-shot lead over Justin Lang heading into Saturday’s second round at Pine Knolls Golf Course. Lang, the 2012 Forsyth Junior winner, made a 40-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to close out his 67.
Einstein is trying to become the second member of his family to win the Forsyth Championship. His grandfather, Freddie, won the tournament in 1973. Brandon, the winner of the 2017 Forsyth Junior, has finished in the top five twice in the Forsyth Championship.
“I played solid all day," Einstein said. "Fairways and greens for the first 17 holes and had the only blemish of the day on 18. It's always fun watching dad (Greg) play, and it helped take my mind off of my own game."
Sitting three shots back of Einstein’s lead is Kenny Flynn, a two-time winner, and Chris Logan, a three-time winner. Each of them shot 68 in a field of 69 golfers, the smallest field for a Forsyth Championship in the last 25 years or so.
Blanke Brantley, a rising freshman at Yale, fired a 1 under 70 and is five shots back. Also shooting 70 were John Hodges and Avery Papalia.
Shooting even-par 71 were Zack Griffith, Brian Hayes and Jeremy Ray, who was the winner of the Forsyth Championship in 2012.
After Saturday’s second round, the final round will be at Tanglewood Park’s Championship course on Sunday.
