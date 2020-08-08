Brandon Einstein is another step closer to his first Forsyth Championship title.
Einstein, a redshirt sophomore at High Point, shot a 6 under 66 on Saturday at Pine Knolls Golf Club to increase his lead to six strokes after two rounds. After shooting a 65 on Thursday at Reynolds Park he’s now 12 under through 36 holes.
“I’ve really just kept it front of me and I think I’m just enjoying playing the game because I haven’t played in many tournaments this summer,” said Einstein, who was a two-time winner of the Forsyth Junior.
The field of 76 golfers, one of the smallest fields in the last 25 years, will tee off in Sunday’s final round at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course. This is the 73rd year of the annual tournament that is for residents of Forsyth County.
In his round on Saturday, Einstein had four birdies and an eagle with no bogeys. On No. 10, a par-5, he hit the green in two and made the eagle putt from about 12 feet.
Einstein, whose grandfather Freddie won the 1973 tournament, finished second last year to Stuart Fuller, and in 2017 finished second to Uly Grisette.
Einstein heads into the final round with a six-shot lead on Chris Logan, a three-time winner who shot 69 on Saturday and is at 6 under for the tournament. Sitting seven shots back is Blake Brantley, a rising freshman at Yale, who shot 68 on Saturday.
Jeremy Ray, the winner of the Forsyth Championship in 2012, shot 68 and is eight shots back while Justin Lang shot 73 and is nine shots back heading into the final round.
Einstein, Logan, Brantley and Ray will tee off in the final foursome at 10:10 a.m. on Sunday.
