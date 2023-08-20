Brandon Ward finally broke through the Burt Myers-Tim Brown cartel at Bowman Gray Stadium late on Saturday night.

Ward halted a streak of seven straight years of either Myers or Brown winning the Modified Division championship. And he did it with not a lot of room to spare in front of the biggest crowd of the season of more than 13,500 on the final night of the 75th season of NASCAR’s oldest weekly series.

“It’s very hard to win here because of the formats, because you can have a good car but start in the back. These points’ championships are not easy to win over here,” said Ward, who didn’t win a race all season long but rivaled Myers and Brown in his consistency.

“I have all the respect in the world for Tim and Burt, but we just had a car that kept getting better and better… We were somehow able to find our way back to second place (on Saturday) night,” Ward said.

Myers won the 91st race of his career as he stayed out in front for 149 of the 154 laps. What was going on behind Myers is what fans will likely be talking about for a long time.

Myers and Brown have combined to win 22 championships.

“I’ve won 10 of these championships, so I don’t win another one that’s OK,” he said in Victory Lane. “There’s a lot that can happen over here and it’s really about Bowman Gray circumstances.”

One of those “circumstances” happened to Brown, who had his sights set on winning his 13th championship and third in a row. He was running in fifth place late in the race when he bumped Junior Snow out of the way causing Snow to spin out. Snow, however, got his revenge because on the caution laps, he found Brown twice and knocked him around. The second time Snow broke Brown’s front suspension and Brown’s night was over and so was his championship chances.

“I hate that for Tim and he’s a heck of a race-car driver,” Ward said. “That’s a great team and they raced us hard and raced us clean all season. Burt and Tim, there’s a reason they have all those championships because they are really good, but to be able to fight back from fifth in the points a few weeks ago to win it means a lot.”

For the majority of the race, Brown and Ward were close to each other and all Ward had to do was finish two spots in front of Brown to win the title.

As Brown was packing up his car in the pits, he didn’t want to talk about his night, but Snow said he had no choice but to go after Brown.

“Tim Brown came to the Waffle House two weeks ago and he and my dad and I had this very conversation and he said ‘What do we have to do about people not giving us any room or any respect?’” Snow said. “And he said ‘sometimes you have to put your foot down and not let people run over you,’ and then he flat out ran over me.”

Snow was fighting to stay in the top five in points and said throughout the race he was close to Brown but ran him clean.

“We were side by side there for about four laps and I never touched him,” Snow said. “And then with three laps to go or whatever he dumped me. Now I know at Bowman Gray you are going to get that on your bumper but there’s difference with bumping somebody out of the way or flat out running over them … This is my second year over here and we’ve never had one incident with Tim. There’s a respect factor and I know what’s on the line and I don’t want to ruin somebody’s chances at a championship, but I’m not going to let somebody just run over me like that.”

Snow was black-flagged by chief flagman Randy Smith and Snow drove back to the pits with a few laps to go after he knocked Brown out of the race.

As Ward was in the middle of the infield waiting to get out of his car for the post-race interview with track announcer Randy Pulliam, Jason Myers came over to congratulate him.

And later in the pits, several members of Brown’s crew and Burt Myers’ crew congratulated Ward as he walked to his car for the post-race inspection

Ward was asked if he was going to Disney World next? “We just might do that,” he said.

Christian Joyce wins first title

In the closest points’ race of the four divisions, it was Christian Joyce’s second place finish that gave him the title over Brad Lewis and Austin Jones.

Joyce won his first championship of his career since he started racing at Bowman Gray Stadium in 2018. He had four wins on the season and was ultra-consistent with 10 top-5’s in 13 races.

Winning the 20-lap race on Saturday night was Zack Staley, but he was disqualified for failing the post-race inspection.

Because of Staley’s DQ, new father Chase Lewis, who had finished second, was the winner. Lewis and his wife, Taylor Robbins, had their first child eight days ago and their baby, Zane, was actually at the track on Saturday night.

Joyce gave credit for Dylan Ward for having his car prepared all season.

“Dylan put the car together for me and I just had to drive smart and that’s what we tried to do,” Joyce said. “Tonight, I had the car to win but I didn’t want to do anything stupid.”

A.J. Sanders wins again

A.J. Sanders, 55, won his fourth Stadium Stock title thanks to his fourth-place finish. It was getting close to midnight when the 15-lap race was over with Brendon Brendle winning for his sixth victory of the season.

Brendle’s six wins were the most of any driver this season in any division.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the good Lord above,” Sanders told bowmangrayracing.com late Saturday night. “He kept us safe all year. Thank God I never had any mechanical failures. Pretty much everybody run us clean all year.”

Also winning a title on Saturday night in the 40-lap Sportsman Division race was 19-year-old Chase Robertson, who is believed to be the youngest driver to win a points’ championship since Burt Myers won his first title at the age 23.