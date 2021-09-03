Braves come from behind, defeat Dash

ROME, Ga. — Rome scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on Friday night at State Mutual Stadium, erasing a 3-2 Winston-Salem lead and paving the way for a 6-3 High Class-A win.

The Braves improved to 49-56, while the Dash fell to 39-66.

Winston-Salem scored its three runs in the top of the third, Gunnar Troutwine hit a solo homer to right-center, his fifth of the season. Then a Jose Rodriguez double scored Andrew Moritz and Caberea Weaver.

That gave the Dash a 3-2 lead, which held up until the Braves rally in the eighth.

The Braves now have a 3-1 lead in the six-game series.

On Saturday, Winston-Salem plans to start right-hander Karan Patel. Patel, who was promoted from Low-A Kannapolis on Aug. 24, made his Dash starting debut on Aug. 29 against Hudson Valley. In three innings, Patel allowed two runs and struck out two.

Going for the Braves will be left-hander Jake McSteen, who will be making his 16th appearance and 11th start with Rome. McSteen, signed as a free agent on May 8, has split the season between Low-A Augusta and High-A Rome. He has compiled a 4-3 record and 3.55 ERA in 78 2/3 innings between both levels.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.