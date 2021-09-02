Braves pitchers dominate Dash

ROME, Ga. — Four Rome pitchers held Winston-Salem to two hits and no runs on the way to a 5-0 win on Thursday night in a High Class-A game at State Mutual Stadium.

Starter A.J. Puckett and relievers Marrick Crouse, Trey Riley and Benjamin Dunn issued just one walk and had 10 strikeouts between them.

They allowed a Jose Rodriguez single and a Jeremiah Banks double.

The Dash fell to 39-65, while the Braves improved to 48-56.

After Wednesday’s double-header split, Rome now leads the six-game series two games to one.

On Friday, Jesus Vallestoes is scheduled to make his Dash debut. Vallestoes, a 6-foot-3 right-hander from Venezuela, was promoted from Low-A Kannapolis on Aug. 31. he pitched in 18 games with the Cannon Ballers, starting eight games while compiling 35 strikeouts and a 5.12 ERA.

Rome is set to go with right-hander Darius Vinesfor, his 12th start of the season. Vinesfor, a seventh-round draft pick from Cal State Bakersfield in 2019, began the year with Low-A Augusta where he made eight starts. Through 11 starts with Rome, Vines has struck out 64 in 60 innings, with a complete game against Greenville on Aug. 20.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.