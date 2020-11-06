Wake men's soccer team to wrap up regular season

The Wake Forest men's soccer team will face rival N.C. State in Raleigh on Saturday.

Wake Forest enters the game with a 6-1-0 overall record and a 4-1-0 conference record after a hard fought 2-0 victory against Clemson last Friday.

This will be the 47th all-time meeting between the programs, with Wake Forest holding a 30-11-5 advantage.

The game will be the fall regular-season finale for the Deacons, as they will next turn their attention to the ACC Men's Soccer Championship.

App State men to play Auburn in basketball

The Appalachian State men's basketball program and Auburn have announced a three-game series that will take place over the span of the next four seasons.

The Mountaineers will make trips to Auburn during the 2020-21 season and 2023-24 season, while the Tigers will make a return trip to Boone for the 2022-23 season.

Auburn's visit to Boone will mark the first trip by a Power Five school since North Carolina and App State squared off to open the Holmes Center in the 2000-01 season.

Red Sox to re-hire Cora