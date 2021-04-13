U.S. women blank France
Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan scored and the U.S. women’s national team beat France 2-0 in an exhibition on Tuesday in Le Havre.
The United States extended its unbeaten streak to 39 games, dating to January 2019 when the Americans fell to France 3-1.
Rapinoe scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute. She leads the team with seven goals in seven matches this year.
Morgan made it 2-0 with her 109th career goal in the 19th minute.
The Americans were coming off a 1-1 draw against Sweden on Saturday in Stockholm that snapped a 16-game winning streak. The United States, the top-ranked team in the world, is preparing for the Olympics in Tokyo.
App State adds grad transfer from Stanford
The Appalachian State football team has added graduate transfer Stu Head, Mountaineers coach Shawn Clark said on Tuesday.
Head, 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, is a native of Woodstock, Ga., He was a safety in Stanford’s program from 2017-19 before opting out of the 2020 season. He graduated from Stanford with a political science degree and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Mountaineers.
Head finished that 2019 season with 39 tackles, including eight apiece against Notre Dame and UCLA. He had one tackle for loss in the UCLA game, broke up two passes that season and averaged nearly five tackles a game as a starter.
Hushpuppies to play in High Point
The High Point Hushpuppies, a college summer baseball team and a member of the Old North State League, will play its home games at Truist Point in High Point this season.
The Old North State League is in its third year of operation and features players from colleges and universities across the nation. The league is made up of 12 teams, all in North Carolina, and will play a 30-game schedule. Regular season play starts the first week of June and the playoffs begin the final week of July. The championship game is slated for July 31.
The Hushpuppies were the Guilford Lumberkings in 2020 and played their home games at Wesleyan Christian High School.
Louisville adds 3-point threat Locke
Louisville has announced that former Florida guard Noah Locke has transferred to the program after an impressive perimeter shooting career with the Gators.
The 6-foot-3 Locke averaged 10.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game as while starting 24 of 25 contests as a Gators junior. He made a team-best 57 3-pointers on 141 attempts and averaged 2.3 made 3s per outing to rank fifth in the Southeastern Conference. Locke’s 217 3s rank ninth in school history.
Locke, a Baltimore native, joins a Cardinals squad that made an ACC-low 5.4 made 3s per game and were its second worst shooting from behind the arc (31%).
Ralph takes over at Vandy
Shea Ralph, a longtime UConn women’s basketball assistant coach, will be the new head coach of the Vanderbilt women’s basketball team, the school announced Tuesday.
After spending the last 13 seasons in Storrs, the UConn alum has her first head coaching job in one of the strongest basketball conference in the country. The SEC was one of three conferences to send at least seven teams into the 2021 NCAA Tournament this season.
Bernard signs with Bucs
Running back Giovani Bernard has agreed to a one-year contract with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bernard was released this month after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in the second round in 2013 out of North Carolina. In addition to rushing for 3,697 yards and 22 touchdowns, Bernard, 29, has 342 receptions for 2,867 yards and 11 touchdowns.
With the Bucs, he joins a talented collection of playmakers that includes running backs Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones and Ke’Shawn Vaughn; receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller, and tight ends Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.
Conner goes from Steelers to Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals have signed running back James Conner to a one-year contract.
The Cardinals made the move after starting running back Kenyan Drake announced he was signing with the Las Vegas Raiders a few weeks ago. Conner is expected to join Chase Edmonds as the Cardinals’ main options in the backfield next season.
Conner, 25, played his first four seasons in Pittsburgh and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018. He ran for a career-high 973 yards and 12 touchdowns that year.
