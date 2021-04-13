Head finished that 2019 season with 39 tackles, including eight apiece against Notre Dame and UCLA. He had one tackle for loss in the UCLA game, broke up two passes that season and averaged nearly five tackles a game as a starter.

Hushpuppies to play in High Point

The High Point Hushpuppies, a college summer baseball team and a member of the Old North State League, will play its home games at Truist Point in High Point this season.

The Old North State League is in its third year of operation and features players from colleges and universities across the nation. The league is made up of 12 teams, all in North Carolina, and will play a 30-game schedule. Regular season play starts the first week of June and the playoffs begin the final week of July. The championship game is slated for July 31.

The Hushpuppies were the Guilford Lumberkings in 2020 and played their home games at Wesleyan Christian High School.

Louisville adds 3-point threat Locke

Louisville has announced that former Florida guard Noah Locke has transferred to the program after an impressive perimeter shooting career with the Gators.