COLLEGES
- The Wake Forest women's basketball team closes its four-game homestand on Sunday night at Joel Coliseum against East Carolina. tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Deacons (4-0) will be in search of their best start in the Jen Hoover era.
- The Wake Forest men’s soccer team will attempt to advance to a seventh straight Sweet Sixteen when the Deacons face No. 13 seed FIU in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship on Sunday night at FIU Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Deacons defeated Mercer 2-1 on Thursday at Spry Stadium to set up the showdown with FIU, as the Panthers won the Conference USA regular season championship.
NFL
- The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve on Saturday, giving him a good chance of playing for the first time since Week 5 when Kansas City plays the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The move Saturday was widely expected after Edwards-Helaire spent most of the past two weeks practicing. He hurt his ankle against the Bills and was designated to return last week against the Raiders but sat out another game.
- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will start against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night after being removed from the COVID-19 list. The team made the move on Saturday,
- Los Angeles Chargers linebackers Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Both are expected to play Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
GOLF
- Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko are part of a four-way tie for the lead going into the final round of the season in Naples, Fla., , with $1.5 million and LPGA player of the year on the line. A dozen players were separated by two shots, a group that includes Lexi Thompson, who took bogey on the last hole for a 68 and still was right in the mix. The winner gets $1.5 million, the largest prize in women's golf, and there's even more at stake for the LPGA Tour's two best players this year.
TENNIS
- For the second time this year, Alexander Zverev has denied Novak Djokovic the chance to play for a big trophy. Following up his win over the top-ranked player in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics, Zverev beat Djokovic 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3 at the same stage of the ATP Finals on Saturday in Turin, Italy. The result means Djokovic can’t match Roger Federer’s record of six titles at the season-ending tournament for the top eight players. Instead, Zverev will play second-ranked Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final.
AUTO RACING
- Lewis Hamilton and Max Vetstappen qualified 1-2 for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix, setting up a showdown between the Formula One championship contenders at the very start of Sunday's race in Losail. Hamilton won the 102nd pole of his career, fourth of the season and first since the Hungarian Grand Prix in August. Hamilton trails Verstappen by 14 points in the championship fight with three races remaining.