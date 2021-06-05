Burning rubber and racing fuel fill the air. Fans fill the seats and fill a need as racing returns at Bowman Gray Stadium.

A new season of auto racing at Bowman Gray Stadium brought out its regulars — the families, but multiple generations of them.
And yet, a 72nd season inside Winston-Salem’s fabled concrete horseshoe still lures its share of first-time visitors.
“I’m looking for the show between the 83 and the 1,” said Billy Lambert, anticipating the Modified Division’s Hayes Jewelers 200 featuring the track’s best-known rivals, Tobaccoville’s Tim Brown driving car No. 83 and Walnut Cove’s Burt Myers in his No. 1.
“That’s all I’ve been hearing,” Lambert said.
Concord’s Jeff Curl, his friend, assured Lambert and a fellow rookie spectator that their night would be unique.
“Bowman Gray is getting ready to show you something you’ve never seen,” Curl said.
This Saturday night was all the more special because drivers hadn’t taken to the track for competition and fans hadn’t filled the seats since Aug. 17, 2019, a global pandemic causing the entire schedule last year to be pushed behind the wall.
Parking lots surrounding the stadium began filling in mid-afternoon. Where they weren’t paved, dust clouds soared with temperatures that climbed into the upper 80s as cars turned off South Martin Luther King Jr. drive. By late afternoon, most spectators stood in lines outside of the locked gates. But not all of them.
Tyler Mathai, an Archdale resident and a firefighter in Greensboro, stood beneath a tent but over a cooker, grilling hamburger and corn using his spatula to flip zucchini and squash.
“If I’m not at work, we’re normally here on Saturday night,” Mathai said.
And he knew what he wanted; he knew what he and everyone else missed from 658 days earlier.
“A big crowd. Good racing. Good food,” Mathai said, diligently taking care of the latter.
Not far away, former Kernersville resident Chris Coltman had driven over from Raleigh. But the smells that attracted Coltman, Meredith Smith and Holly Martinez, even after their parking-lot tailgate of grilled chicken and hot dogs, didn’t actually involve food.
“Burning rubber,” Coltman said. “Racing fuel.”
By about 5 p.m., an hour before the gates were scheduled to open and three hours before the green flag would signal the start of racing, the line stretched in two directions, several hundred race fans deep, along Martin Luther King Drive. Near its front, Waxhaw’s Ricky Killian stood in a setting familiar from his days living in Davidson County. He filled Bowman Gray’s absence in 2020 with visits to a dirt track in South Carolina or to Asheboro’s Caraway Speedway. But for this return to The Madhouse, he brought along his girlfriend, Sonya Jansen, for the third auto race of her life.
“The people-watching is my favorite part,” Jansen said.
“And then,” she said, laughing, “I don’t know. I don’t know what to expect.”
Mathai and his crew did. They were eager to see racing again, but for so many spectators this night was about more than missing tire-rubbing and fender-bending.
“The people,” Mathai said. “Everybody’s down to earth. Everybody talks to everybody and hangs out with each other. A good time.”
Same for Kilian.
“People,” he said. “Missing the people and the crowds. The interaction.”
And Coltman concurred, our need for social interaction and community having won out on this night even before the first checkered flag waved.
“Everybody getting out and enjoying each other and having fun,” Coltman said. “The yelling and screaming and enjoying everything about racing that the South has to offer.”
As the clock ticked toward 8 o’clock, fans filled almost all of the seats in the 17,000-seat stadium. That didn’t escape the notice of Myers, the 10-time Modified champ and winner of four straight, during pre-race festivities on the track with announcer Randy Pettitt.
“Man, look at this,” Myers told the crowd. “No masks. Sittin’ as tight as ticks.