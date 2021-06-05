Burning rubber and racing fuel fill the air. Fans fill the seats and fill a need as racing returns at Bowman Gray Stadium.

“The people-watching is my favorite part,” Jansen said.

“And then,” she said, laughing, “I don’t know. I don’t know what to expect.”

Mathai and his crew did. They were eager to see racing again, but for so many spectators this night was about more than missing tire-rubbing and fender-bending.

“The people,” Mathai said. “Everybody’s down to earth. Everybody talks to everybody and hangs out with each other. A good time.”

Same for Kilian.

“People,” he said. “Missing the people and the crowds. The interaction.”

And Coltman concurred, our need for social interaction and community having won out on this night even before the first checkered flag waved.

“Everybody getting out and enjoying each other and having fun,” Coltman said. “The yelling and screaming and enjoying everything about racing that the South has to offer.”

As the clock ticked toward 8 o’clock, fans filled almost all of the seats in the 17,000-seat stadium. That didn’t escape the notice of Myers, the 10-time Modified champ and winner of four straight, during pre-race festivities on the track with announcer Randy Pettitt.