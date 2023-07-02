Burt Myers has his sights set on winning another Bowman Gray Stadium Modified title, but he’s also hoping to win the SMART Modified Tour title this season.

Myers helped himself on the SMART Tour winning on Saturday night at Caraway Speedway in Asheboro. He won at the Rusty Harpe Memorial night at Caraway in front of around 1,800 fans holding off Tim Brown.

Brown and Myers are tied for the lead in the Bowman Gray Stadium’s Modified Division with the season resuming this Saturday.

Another regular Bowman Gray Stadium driver, A.J. Sanders, won a 40-lap mini stock race while Josh Lowder of Archdale won the 50-lap 602 Modified race. Slate Myers, who is Burt’s 14-year-old son, finished third in the 602 race for his best finish of his career.

“He finished third in Hickory earlier this season but there were only about six cars in that race, so he did have a good night on Saturday, started from the pole and stayed in the mix,” Burt said about Slate, who has had a couple of start and parks so far this season at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Burt wouldn't say if Slate will be allowed to drive an entire Modified race this season or not. Slate turns 15 in August.

"We'll just wait and see how the summer goes," Burt said. "We are in no rush and want him to have that experience at other tracks."

The SMART Tour won’t run again until after the Bowman Gray Stadium season is over, and Myers said winning on each tour is something to shoot for. The SMART Tour will resume in August at ACE Speedway.

Myers, who leads the points race on the SMART Tour, won the SMART Tour Modified division in 2002 and in 2021.

“Obviously that’s the goal, but we just look at it each night of racing and try to win races,” Myers said. “I told Bob Dillner (of Short Track Life) that we maximized our points on Saturday, but I only said that because on the SMART Tour they do points differently than at Bowman Gray because you get bonus points for leading laps and things like that.”

After taking this weekend off from Bowman Gray for the traditional Fourth of July Holiday the 75th season at the Stadium will resume on Saturday. The Modified will have a 100-lap race with just seven weeks left in the season.

“Tim and I are battling again so it’s going to be fun,” Myers said. “I hope we can keep the momentum we had at Caraway and transfer that over to Bowman Gray.”