Busy three weeks of basketball ahead for ACC commissioner Jim Phillips

“Tournament town always rises to the occasion and nobody does it better,” Phillips said. “The volunteers are at the heartbeat of this thing and at the end we are all driven, the community, the ACC, the chamber and the coliseum are all a part of this to make it work.”

Mask optional this week

Fans at the women's tournament won’t be required to wear masks, meaning an event more closer to normal during the pandemic.

“This is therapeutic to return to some normalcy,” Phillips said. “So the conjunctions of the mask and the COVID numbers dropping and the ability to come together in a beautiful venue in a wonderful city it doesn’t get any better than that. I’m hearing from fans, alums and parents and the opportunity to support these women this week means a lot because so much has been lost.”

Men’s tournament is wide open

Though Duke has clinched at least a share of the regular-season championship and the top seed, several men's teams think they can win the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.