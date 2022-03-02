Busy three weeks of basketball ahead for ACC commissioner Jim Phillips

GREENSBORO — There’s a lot going on for ACC commissioner Jim Phillips over the next three weeks, and he’s up for the challenge.
The ACC Women’s Tournament is taking center stage at the Greensboro Coliseum, then it’s off to Brooklyn for the men’s tournament next week. An NCAA women’s regional will then be played at the Coliseum on March 25 and 27.
That’s a lot of madness.
While the basketball will be a big focus, other important business such as whether the ACC's headquarters will move from posh digs near Grandover Resort will have to wait. Phillips, in fact, would not take questions from a journalist about the topic Tuesday night.
Greensboro civic leaders made their pitch in September 2021 for the league to stay in the city in which it was founded in 1953. The ACC announced in October that its board of directors had voted to consider other cities for relocation after initially assessing whether it should stay at Grandover or consider another location in Greensboro.
The board of directors, in October, said it preferred a location in the Eastern time zone and with growth trends, a diverse population, an airport featuring effective travel to all of the league's schools, a benefit to league branding and financial considerations related to league expenses.
Phillips did offer his take on a few items at a party Tuesday night for women's tournament supporters at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Piedmont Hall.
All about Coach Mike Krzyzewski
Not only is the ACC men's basketball regular season coming to a close Saturday, but 42-year Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will direct his team for the final time in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night against North Carolina. The minimum price for a pair of tickets, including fees, for that game is listed at $3,750 at StubHub.com. One pair is selling for $93,940 each.
Phillips, who will be at the game, called Krzyzewski one of the greatest coaches of all time in any sport.
“It’s been a remarkable run, and something we’ve never seen,” Phillips said. “We’ve been so blessed in the ACC to have Mike and his wife, Mickie, and their family. It goes beyond of what they’ve done for the ACC and Duke because it’s what he’s done for college basketball and the game of basketball. His legacy will remain forever….To hear what he’s meant to his former players is secondary to his nearly 1,200 wins.”
Tournament town will be busy
Phillips is eager to see how the women's tournament unfolds. The ACC has one of the strongest conference this season, with N.C. State ranked third and Louisville fourth by the Associated Press.
“Tournament town always rises to the occasion and nobody does it better,” Phillips said. “The volunteers are at the heartbeat of this thing and at the end we are all driven, the community, the ACC, the chamber and the coliseum are all a part of this to make it work.”
Mask optional this week
Fans at the women's tournament won’t be required to wear masks, meaning an event more closer to normal during the pandemic.
“This is therapeutic to return to some normalcy,” Phillips said. “So the conjunctions of the mask and the COVID numbers dropping and the ability to come together in a beautiful venue in a wonderful city it doesn’t get any better than that. I’m hearing from fans, alums and parents and the opportunity to support these women this week means a lot because so much has been lost.”
Men’s tournament is wide open
Though Duke has clinched at least a share of the regular-season championship and the top seed, several men's teams think they can win the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
“I don’t think there’s any question it’s so wide open and nobody is going to debate you on that,” Phillips said. “That’s the beauty of the basketball tournament is you can hit the reset button. You can prove yourself over a week and if you’ve had a good regular-season you can prove it wasn’t a fluke. That’s what makes it magical and the games will be tremendously close.”
The 2023 tournament will return to the Coliseum.
336-727-4081