The scenes for the 34th Ultimate Runner at Hanes Park were familiar.
Sandy Wetherhold, the race director who co-founded the race in the late 1980s, did his ceremonial spreading of the ashes on the track of the burned T-shirts from last year’s runners who failed to finish.
The starter, Perry Macheras, did his usual outstanding job of getting the heats going on time.
Public address announcer Kyle Armentrout had his “A” game during races to keep everybody informed.
The heat and humidity showed up.
And the Twin City Track Club’s volunteers did their behind-the-scenes work to make everything run smoothly.
Yet, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, something didn’t feel right. There wasn’t the same buzz as in past years, but the effort by the runners and their spirit of competition was certainly there.
“I appreciate the fact that we are out here and able to do this because this is my favorite race,” said Dan Besse, who at 65 was the oldest in the field and finished his 29th straight Ultimate Runner, one off the record of 30 by the late Jack Ibraham. “I’m glad there was a plan in place to have the races and do it safely. It does feel different than in past years, but when we are out there running on the track it feels normal as we are all trying to do our best.”
Forty-two runners took on the challenge of the Ultimate Runner, a unique race made up of five events within the confines of Hanes Park. Heats are run in the mile, 400, 800 and 100 and then a 5K caps the evening. To comply with the rules of the day, heats were about eight runners each. In the 5K, two separate packs of 22 runners each were sent out a minute apart to reduce crowding.
Wetherhold, who has retired to Gainesville, Fla., but comes up every summer to help put on the event, wasn’t sure this year’s race would happen.
“We talked about a virtual thing,” Wetherhold said, “but that doesn’t really work for this.”
The track club worked with the city of Winston-Salem to make sure guidelines would be in place: hand sanitizers, social distancing, masks and signed COVID-19 waivers. Though the park was open, the public was not invited to spectate. About 50 friends or family of runners spread out at Hanes Park to watch from a distance; normally, about 300 would attend the race usually held in late June.
“I’m so glad they were able to put this event on because I just love it,” said Wil Zahorodny, an assistant cross country coach at Grimsley High School in Greensboro who won the men's division for the third straight year. “I’ll be out here every year they do this.”
Zahorodny, 30, who ran at UNC Wilmington, was consistent in each event. His third place in the 5K gave him enough points to hold off 17-year-old Jack Dingman, a senior at Northern Guilford. Nick Schilly, 32, of Thomasville was third.
Zahorodny won the mile, the 400 and the 100 meters.
Dingman, a heavily recruited Division I prospect, won the 800, was third in the 400 and won the 5K in 18:39 in his first Ultimate.
“I think my experience in this thing helped me,” Zahorodny said who beat Dingman by just four points. “I know how good of a runner Jack is.”
The Dingman family was well-represented with Jack’s younger brother, Logan, in the field as well as their 12-year-old sister, Kasey, and father, Lee.
“This is the ironman of racing,” said Lee, “and this was a blast for our entire family. I’m glad they were able to put this race on and they did it safely.”
Jack said the Ultimate Runner was a great test.
“This is such an awesome event and I’m so glad we all came over as a family and did this,” Jack said. “There’s such a variety of races and it’s nothing like I’ve ever done before.”
Past fields have had as many as 114 runners, so Saturday's heats moved quickly.
“It was definitely different because in past years you had more time to sort of recuperate between races,” said David Shannon, 63, who competed in his 19th straight Ultimate Runner. “I just love this race, and I think it’s the best one in the city. I'm glad we could do it.”
In the women’s division, 14-year-old Abby Reutinger became the event's youngest champion. She outdueled Kasey Dingman to win the title among the 12 women in the field. Sarah Ruff, 41, of Chapel Hill was third.
The oldest woman in the field, 62-year-old Trudy Gale, came from Salisbury to run in her first Ultimate Runner.
“Most of the other road races have been canceled because of COVID so I wanted to run somewhere and this has been fantastic,” Gale said after she completed the 800 meters. “To be out here running in the fresh air and doing something we all love to do, it almost feels normal again.”
Reutinger, a freshman at West Forsyth, is the younger sister of Bailey, who runs cross country and track at West Forsyth and has nearly won the Ultimate.
“I was texting Bailey between races to tell her how I was doing,” Abby said. “This was a lot of fun. I just tried to be consistent in each race, and it worked out.”
Unlike in past years where a post-race party is a big hit, there wasn't anything close to that after Saturday's 5K ended. Wetherhold had a table set up and gave out T-shirts and a decal as each finisher crossed the line.
He didn't need his traditional bullhorn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.