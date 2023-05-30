Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Forgive Jenny Bennett if she’s lost track of time.

Her son, Caleb Martin, is the talk of the basketball world after leading the No. 8 seed Miami Heat to an improbable win over the top-seeded Boston Celtics on Monday and a trip to the NBA finals.

“Oh honey,” she said, “I don’t remember what day it is.”

A steady and versatile role player on a team of NBA superstars, the Davie County native was spectacular against the Celtics, averaging 19.3 points a game (10 above his average) on 60% shooting from the field and 49% on 3-pointers in the seven-game series.

With teammates and All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo struggling at different points in the series, it was Martin who shouldered the offensive load with his clutch shooting. Many high-profile commentators, including TNT's Charles Barkley, argued that Martin, not Butler, should have been the Eastern Conference finals MVP.

Bennett watched Monday’s game at her sister’s house. Watching her son torch the Celtics and listening to broadcasters heap praise on him was surreal, she said.

“It’s crazy. I don’t even know how to describe it,” said Bennett, who raised Caleb, his twin brother, Cody, and their older brother, Raheem, as a single parent in Cooleemee in southern Davie County. “Just seeing the hard work pay off, because I know what he puts into it. Just playing confident and comfortable and relaxed, enjoying himself and having fun.”

A starter for much of the year, Martin came off the bench after the Heat acquired Kevin Love. During the Boston series, Martin was moved back into the starting lineup for game six and responded with 21 points and 15 rebounds in a 104-103 loss that was decided at the buzzer.

Bennett and Martin talked after the loss but didn’t dwell on it.

“He was just locked in and focused on the game seven,” she said.

With the game back in Boston, the Celtics appeared poised to be the first team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. But Martin's hot hand continued, and he wound up with 26 points and 10 rebounds and led the team in minutes with 45.

Bennett remembers Caleb and Cody, a player with the Charlotte Hornets, talking about the NBA playoffs when they were boys.

“They didn’t realize how important and special it is to get to the playoffs and go to the next series,” Bennett said. “The older you get, that’s where you want to go and where you want to be. That’s what he plays for, the championship.”

One of seven undrafted players on the Heat, Martin was released from the Charlotte Hornets in 2021. Martin said in January that he wasn’t sure if that marked the end of his NBA career. Miami picked him up a few months later, and he slowly worked his way into their rotation. Last summer, he signed a 3-year $20 million deal that suddenly feels like a steal for the Heat.

Miami now faces the Denver Nuggets for the finals, with game one on Thursday. Only the second No. 8 seed to play for the championship, the Heat enter the series as underdogs, a position it's been in throughout the post-season.

Bennett, who went to game five in Miami in the Boston series, is not sure whether she will get to see a game in the finals.

For now, she is enjoying hearing from folks through texts and calls, congratulating her on her son’s moment in the spotlight.

And like any mom, she finds a lot of joy in seeing him so happy.

“He loves the guys, the staff,” Bennett said. “I just love to see that he’s really having fun.”