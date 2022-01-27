Camel City Elite Races track meet field set for Feb. 5 in Winston-Salem

Eight Olympians who competed in either the 2020 Tokyo Olympics or the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games are scheduled to compete in the 10th annual Camel City Elite Races track meet in Winston-Salem. The details:
What
Races for pro and top-level college athletes in 800 meters, 3,000 meters and the mile
When
2 p.m. Feb. 5
Where
JDL Fast Track, 2505 Empire Dr., Winston-Salem
Admission
$10 adults, $5 students, free for ages 12 and under; available at the door.
The Olympians
• Clayton Murphy, United States: 800 and mile
• Rachel Schneider, United States: 3,000 and mile (defending champion in each)
• Ajeé Wilson, United States: 800
• Alex Amankwa, Ghana: 800
• Sam Atkin, Great Britain: 3,000
• Charlie Grice, Great Britain: Mile
• Jessica Hull, Australia: 3,000 and mile
• Jesus Tonatiu Lopez, Mexico: 800
Other top competitors
• Charlene Lipsey: 800
• Elly Henes (former N.C. State star): 3,000, mile
• Hanna Segrave: 800 defending champion
• Craig Nowak: 3,000 defending champion
• Willy Fink: Winner of last two Camel City Elite miles
Notable
• Prize money: $6,000 for first place; $4,000 for second; $2,000 for third; $1,000 for fourth. Payouts continue to eighth place. Time bonuses of $1,000 are available to winners in each event; $1,000 flat track world record bonuses are available.
• Murphy (1:45.92) and Wilson (1:59.26) set flat-track world bests in the 800 at JDL in 2019.
• Hull holds Australian records for 1,500, 3,000 and 5,000.
• Lopez holds Mexico's 800 record.
• Multiple collegians who have run sub-four-minute miles and members of N.C. State's NCAA women's cross country championship team are scheduled to compete.
• Middle school boys and girls mile races will be part of the lineup.
• Masks are required for spectators unless they are actively eating or drinking.