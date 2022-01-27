 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Camel City Elite Races track meet field set for Feb. 5 in Winston-Salem
0 Comments
top story

Camel City Elite Races track meet field set for Feb. 5 in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20180204w_spt_fasttrack (copy)

Rachel Schneider at the Camel City Elite Races in 2018.

 Journal

Eight Olympians who competed in either the 2020 Tokyo Olympics or the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games are scheduled to compete in the 10th annual Camel City Elite Races track meet in Winston-Salem. The details:

What

Races for pro and top-level college athletes in 800 meters, 3,000 meters and the mile

When

2 p.m. Feb. 5

Where

JDL Fast Track, 2505 Empire Dr., Winston-Salem

Admission

$10 adults, $5 students, free for ages 12 and under; available at the door.

The Olympians

 Clayton Murphy, United States: 800 and mile

 Rachel Schneider, United States: 3,000 and mile (defending champion in each)

 Ajeé Wilson, United States: 800

 Alex Amankwa, Ghana: 800

 Sam Atkin, Great Britain: 3,000

 Charlie Grice, Great Britain: Mile

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

 Jessica Hull, Australia: 3,000 and mile

 Jesus Tonatiu Lopez, Mexico: 800

Other top competitors

 Charlene Lipsey: 800

 Elly Henes (former N.C. State star): 3,000, mile

 Hanna Segrave: 800 defending champion

 Craig Nowak: 3,000 defending champion

 Willy Fink: Winner of last two Camel City Elite miles

Notable

 Prize money: $6,000 for first place; $4,000 for second; $2,000 for third; $1,000 for fourth. Payouts continue to eighth place. Time bonuses of $1,000 are available to winners in each event; $1,000 flat track world record bonuses are available.

 Murphy (1:45.92) and Wilson (1:59.26) set flat-track world bests in the 800 at JDL in 2019.

 Hull holds Australian records for 1,500, 3,000 and 5,000.

 Lopez holds Mexico's 800 record.

 Multiple collegians who have run sub-four-minute miles and members of N.C. State's NCAA women's cross country championship team are scheduled to compete.

 Middle school boys and girls mile races will be part of the lineup.

 Masks are required for spectators unless they are actively eating or drinking.

Information

JDLFastTrack.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

David 'Big Papi' Ortiz elected into Major League Baseball Hall of Fame

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert