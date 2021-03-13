Cameron Ponder, a former Mount Tabor star, named first-team All-America after his performance at NCAA Indoor Championships

Cameron Ponder, a former star at Mount Tabor who runs at Furman, finished eighth in the 3,000 meters at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday.

Ponder, a junior, ran a career-best 7:54.56 to become the first Furman athlete to be named first-team All-America for indoor track. He’s also the fifth All-America in school history in indoor track.

Ponder, who had two sub-four minute miles during the 2021 indoor season, was the Southern Conference winner in the mile and he was third in the 800 meters.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.