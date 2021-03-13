Cameron Ponder, a former Mount Tabor star, named first-team All-America after his performance at NCAA Indoor Championships

Cameron Ponder, a former star at Mount Tabor who runs at Furman, finished eighth in the 3,000 meters at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday.
Ponder, a junior, ran a career-best 7:54.56 to become the first Furman athlete to be named first-team All-America for indoor track. He’s also the fifth All-America in school history in indoor track.
Ponder, who had two sub-four minute miles during the 2021 indoor season, was the Southern Conference winner in the mile and he was third in the 800 meters.
John Dell
