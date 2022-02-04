Cameron Ponder, Furman All-America, returns home to compete in Camel City Elite Races

Cameron Ponder has yet another sub-four-minute mile fresh in his memory. And he's still dreaming big goals for his miles to come.
But for this weekend, the miles will take place in his hometown at Saturday's Camel City Elite Races at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.
"It's the best," the Furman All-America and Mount Tabor High School graduate says. "It's my favorite meet of the year; no question. It's not every day you can come back to where you were born and raised and race with some of the best athletes in the world.
"There's something about that track. I've probably raced on it more than anyone else in the race. So I have a little home-track advantage there. Just ready to roll."
Ponder will race Saturday in the 3,000 meters. The elite races – events beginning at 2 p.m. will also include the 800 and the mile – match pros with college runners.
Ponder, directed by Furman coach Robert Gary, will try to run fast enough to earn a berth in the NCAA championships, scheduled for March 11-12 in Birmingham, Ala. After a conversion of about five seconds at that distance is allowed because JDL's track is flat, Ponder has a target that should get him under 7:49 for March and could make him one of the NCAA meet's 16 qualifiers.
"Anywhere between 7:50 and 7:55 is what I'd be happy with running this weekend," he said. "But definitely closer to 7:50 is going to be gold."
Ponder earned first-team All-America with a 7:54.56 in the 3,000 meters at the NCAA indoor championships in March 2021. He aims to not only repeat that honor but add more during the NCAA outdoor season.
"I will want to have two All-American citations, along with my one from last year," he said. "So the All-American in the 3K indoors and then All-American in the 3K steeplechase outdoors. That'd be a great year. And then having my teammate Carson (Williams, from Raleigh) also get one in the 3K steeplechase, that'd be the perfect year."
For a third time in his career, Ponder broke four minutes in the mile during last weekend's Michael Blum Invitational at the Millrose Games at the Armory in New York City. His 3:59:48, to go with sub-fours in races in Birmingham, Ala., and in Nashville, Tenn., remains a magical achievement, dating to Roger Bannister's famous mile in 1954, but left him wanting more.
"At the present moment, I think I'm in 3:56, 3:57 shape," he said. "The race didn't really go out like I'd wanted it to, like most of the field had wanted.
"Breaking four minutes for me was a dream. It's every middle-distance runner's dream. Now that I have that done, I've always been the person that it's never really enough after I complete that goal. I set another one for myself. Just setting the bar higher and higher."
Working with Gary, Ponder said, has him in the "best shape of life" – he also credits sleep, nutrition and "four years of focus and determination" – although he adds that he's "not sharp," not in position yet to finish off a championship race.
"After I knock out this 3K mark this Saturday," he said, "it's going to shift from running super-fast times to 'OK, how can we win a race? How can we close faster than than we ever have?'"
Ponder, a cross country and track state champion in Coach Patrick Cromwell's Mount Tabor program, intends to race professionally and, of course, his goal is to make the U.S. Olympic team. Before that will happen, though, one more goal lies ahead, one that should come at the end of a fifth year at Furman and fifth seasons of competing in spring 2023. It's a goal that his mother, Carolyn Ponder, has helped put in place for the student double-majoring in economics and in politics and international affairs and the newly minted Southern Conference student-athlete of the week.
"You said academic and athletic," he said, referring to a journalist's question. "My mom is gonna love that. She kind of holds me to the standard that I should be getting a 3.5 every semester. So I think I'd be happy with that."
