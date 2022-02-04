Cameron Ponder, Furman All-America, returns home to compete in Camel City Elite Races

"Anywhere between 7:50 and 7:55 is what I'd be happy with running this weekend," he said. "But definitely closer to 7:50 is going to be gold."

Ponder earned first-team All-America with a 7:54.56 in the 3,000 meters at the NCAA indoor championships in March 2021. He aims to not only repeat that honor but add more during the NCAA outdoor season.

"I will want to have two All-American citations, along with my one from last year," he said. "So the All-American in the 3K indoors and then All-American in the 3K steeplechase outdoors. That'd be a great year. And then having my teammate Carson (Williams, from Raleigh) also get one in the 3K steeplechase, that'd be the perfect year."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For a third time in his career, Ponder broke four minutes in the mile during last weekend's Michael Blum Invitational at the Millrose Games at the Armory in New York City. His 3:59:48, to go with sub-fours in races in Birmingham, Ala., and in Nashville, Tenn., remains a magical achievement, dating to Roger Bannister's famous mile in 1954, but left him wanting more.

"At the present moment, I think I'm in 3:56, 3:57 shape," he said. "The race didn't really go out like I'd wanted it to, like most of the field had wanted.