Carolina Disco Turkeys to open baseball season with home games Friday and Saturday at Truist Stadium

WINSTON SALEM – The Carolina Disco Turkeys open their second season of collegiate wood-bat baseball at Truist Stadium with home games on Friday and Saturday night.

Tickets for both games can be purchased at discoturkeys.com for $8 or at the gate for $9. The Disco Turkeys will face the semi-pro Greensboro Yard Goats at 6:30 p.m. Friday and The Kingsmen of the Southern Collegiate Baseball League at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Disco Turkeys, coached by Kirk Cabana, will play roughly 50 games this summer. They’ll be back at Truist Stadium for a home stand in mid-June and two more in July. They’ll again conclude their season at the historic AAABA National Tournament in Johnstown, Pa., in August.

The year’s roster includes more than a dozen Division I players, including Wake Forest’s Simon Lewellan (pitcher) and Pirmin Brechbuhl (outfielder); three players from High Point University (outfielders Josh Deslauriers and Cameron Lee and infielder Miggy Echazaretta); Appalachian State pitcher Jordan Fisher; and East Carolina catcher Ayden Edwards.

Players will area ties also include Queens pitcher Kobie Cushing (West Forsyth), Pfeiffer pitcher Dawson Neal (West Stokes) and recent Guilford Tech commitment Tanner Bray (Glenn), who recently played at Division II Anderson University and led a summer ball team in Kentucky last season in home runs.

Standout returners from last year’s inaugural Disco Turkeys roster include Carolina University outfielder Deion Tubbs, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute reliever Scout Nichols, and others.

Friday's game is billed as a “Non-Disco Demolition” that will promote recycling; fans are encouraged to take an album or compact disc of bad music to donate. The Saturday game, "Caturday Night Fever," will permits fans, with a donation to the Forsyth Humane Society, to take their cat to the ballpark on a leash or in pet carrier. Paw pass entries will be $5.